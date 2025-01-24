Comscore Appoints Friedman to Top Data, Measurement Job

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has named Frank Friedman as its new chief data and analytics officer and head of measurement.

Friedman, who has a career spanning agency, research, publishing, and client leadership, will oversee the company’s data governance, drive currency adoption efforts, and develop tailored measurement playbooks for a variety of customers, Comscore said.

Friedman comes to Comscore from station group E.W. Scripps Co., where he pushed for new approaches to measurement and negotiated its first agreement with Comscore. He advocated for the consolidation of data organization into a single holistic group for both National and Local divisions, and worked at Publicis Groupe on improving efficiencies in planning and buying, Comscore said.

“I am delighted to welcome Frank Friedman to the executive team at Comscore as we navigate the next frontier of measurement for our customers and the industry more broadly,” Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter said. “Frank has consistently been at the forefront of challenging convention and implementing disciplined strategies to drive change, and we are excited to bring his perspective to our organization during this stage of our transformation.”

Committed to advancing data analytics, rigorous measurement governance, and fostering collaboration, Friedman has also held pivotal board and committee positions with industry bodies and key organizations including the Media Rating Council (MRC), Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) and Video Advertising Bureau (VAB).

“I’ve been a cheerleader for change from every side of the ecosystem to help solve the industry’s toughest challenges,” Friedman said. “In previous roles, I leveraged the power of data to disrupt and drive growth, now in joining Comscore, I’m thrilled to shape the next era of what is possible in omnichannel measurement at such a pivotal moment for the ecosystem.”