CIMM Lays Out 2024 Priorities for Improved Media Research

NEW YORK—The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) has announced significant growth in its membership over the last year and laid out its priorities for the first half of 2024.

The Coalition, which is focused on promoting improvements, best practices and innovations in measurement and currency development, metrics and data, has been deeply involved in recent years to spur innovation in the research and address widespread industry complaints about the current state of measurement for TV, streaming and other media.

That mission helped CIMM see rapid member growth, with almost 40 new members joining since January 2023, including: Adobe, Comcast Advertising, Dentsu, DoubleVerify, Hearst, Independent Streaming Alliance (ISA) InfoSum, Iris.TV, Nexstar, OpenX, Telly, Truthset, TVision, Yahoo and more.

Additionally, at its 2024 Annual Meeting, CIMM members approved the election of new Board member Larry Allen, vice president and general manager of data and addressable enablement for Comcast Advertising, alongside existing directors Colleen Fahey Rush, Paramount, Kate Sirkin, Publicis Epsilon, and Bharad Ramesh, GroupM.

“The TV and video marketplaces are changing rapidly, stimulating a wave of investment and innovation,” said Jon Watts, managing director of CIMM. “The priorities we’ve outlined today are intended to help the industry navigate change through meaningful collaboration and cooperation, built on a foundation of insight, evidence and effective planning. It builds on an extensive consultation exercise with our membership base of 100+ companies, reflecting shared priorities and the growing importance of collaboration and shared investments. Uniquely, CIMM is a pan-industry, non-partisan Coalition, representing buyers and sellers, platforms, measurement and data providers, and major technology companies.”

For the first half of 2024, CIMM said its key priorities included:

Supporting innovations and improvements in measurement and currency development: CIMM will be supporting initiatives designed to identify clear priorities for improving measurement solutions, through new technologies, standardization, collaboration and governance in both national and local markets. Focus areas will include AI, watermarking, content and asset identification and ACR data.

Helping buyers to navigate change in currency and measurement: Working collaboratively with other industry participants, CIMM will look to support agencies and advertisers as they look to unlock the full potential of different currencies and advanced TV advertising offerings.

Building trust, quality and transparency and collaboration in identity resolution: Identity spines and solutions are increasingly foundational for buyers and sellers, but the market remains immature and lacks transparency. We will be launching a major strategic review of the landscape, to identify opportunities for improvement and to support the roll out of new solutions.

Developing best practices for new ecosystems: CIMM will work with the industry to develop best practices for measurement and metrics in the programmatic TV ecosystem and to support the use of first-party streaming data in syndicated measurement solutions.

Building capabilities and strategic roadmaps for content measurement: Content measurement remains critically important for studios, networks and programmers, but faces important challenges. CIMM will work with leading publishers to identify opportunities for improvement and investment.

For more information about CIMM’s commissioned studies or to learn more about membership, visit: www.cimm-us.org .