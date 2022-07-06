Comscore Appoints Jon Carpenter Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va.—Comscore’s board of directors announced the appointment of Jon Carpenter as chief executive officer. Having served as the company’s chief financial officer since November 2021, he replaces current CEO and executive vice chairman Bill Livek, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Comscore also announced that Dr. Nana Banerjee, who has served as a director on Comscore’s board since March 2021, has been designated non-executive chairman of the board. Brent Rosenthal, who has served as chairman since 2018, will continue to serve as lead director. Mary Margaret Curry, who currently serves as the company’s chief accounting officer, has been promoted to chief financial officer and treasurer.

Carpenter’s experience in the media and measurement industry includes senior operational and financial leadership roles at NBC Universal, Nielsen and at Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH), where in addition to serving as that company’s CFO, he also had operating responsibility for growing and accelerating its digital advertising business organically and through strategic acquisitions.

In a press statement, Dr. Banerjee said, "Jon’s strong operational focus, strategic acumen and experience driving both growth and profitability are exactly what we need for Comscore’s next chapter. In addition to his background in finance, as well as in media and measurement sectors, Jon brings a customer-centric ethos."

"I am honored to step into this role,” said Carpenter, “and excited about the opportunity that’s ahead for Comscore. The marketplaces in which we operate are changing rapidly, but with Comscore’s rich history of delivering measurement solutions, coupled with the talent of our team, I am enthusiastic and confident in our ability to deliver the innovative products and solutions our customers need and want."

Banerjee brings expertise in data analytics and information services sectors, and experience in transforming global businesses with his prior roles at McGraw-Hill, Verisk Analytics, Argus Information and Advisory Services, Citibank and GE Capital.

Curry joined Comscore in 2011 as global tax director and has since served in roles of increasing responsibility, including as senior director of global tax compliance and reporting, vice president of tax and treasury and senior vice president and controller. Before joining the company, she spent nine years with KPMG.