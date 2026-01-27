U.K.’s Digital TV Group Taps Leslie Mackenzie as Chair

LONDON—Digital TV Group, the U.K.’s industry organization supporting digital television research, has named Lesley Mackenzie as its new chair.

Mackenzie, the CEO of Local TV Ltd., which operates a network of local TV channels throughout the U.K., succeeds Simon Fell, who steps down from DTG after serving the maximum term permitted under its constitution, the organization said.

A 30-year industry veteran with senior leadership across broadcast, digital media and technology, Mackenzie was director of channels and operations at Sky for a decade. There, she played a central role in the launch and growth of U.K. digital TV, DTG said, including the analog-to-digital broadcasting transition and the developmnent of interactive services.

At then-Sky parent News Corp., Mackenzie helped to establish Tata Sky, a direct-to-home television joint venture with Tata Group, DTG said. As group digital director of LOVEFiLM, she drove development of the first major commercial video-on-demand business in the U.K. and Germany, the company said, scaling it across multiple platforms ahead of its sale to Amazon.

She then moved on to international roles at such companies as as ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany and MBC in the United Arab Emirates. She has more recently established her own consultancy, advising international clients on technology-led transformation in production and distribution, and has held nonexecutive roles at U.K. telecom regulator Ofcom and the British Board of Film Classification, DTG said.

“Lesley is an exceptional appointment for the DTG,” DTG Chief Executive Richard Lindsay-Davies said. “Her depth of experience across broadcast, streaming and technology, combined with a strong understanding of regulation, audiences and market change, makes her ideally placed to chair the DTG at a pivotal moment for our industry. As the sector navigates major questions around sustainability, resilience and the potential transition towards greater IP delivery, Lesley’s leadership will be invaluable.”

Mackenzie’s appointment comes as the DTG hones its focus on supporting the industry through complex strategic and technical transitions, the company said, including the long-term evolution of television delivery and the need to ensure that audiences continue to receive trusted, high-quality services in a shifting market.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chair at the DTG,” Mackenzie said. “The organisation has a unique position at the heart of the U.K. television ecosystem, and its ability to convene industry, technology providers and policymakers has never been more important. I am looking forward to working with the board, the executive team and members to help the sector navigate the next phase of evolution—from distribution and delivery models to audience expectations and technological innovation.”

Lindsay-Davies also thanked Fell, founder and director of media and technology consultancy Innovizr Ltd., for his “outstanding contribution” as DTG’s chair.

“Over two full terms, Simon has provided steady leadership, clear strategic direction and unwavering support to the executive team and membership,” he said. “His impact on the organisation and the wider industry will be long-lasting, and we are deeply grateful for his commitment and service.”

Fell said: “It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the DTG during a period of significant change for the television industry. The organisation plays a vital role in bringing the sector together to solve shared challenges, and I am proud of what the team and members have achieved together. Lesley is a fantastic successor, and I look forward to seeing the DTG continue to lead the industry with confidence and purpose.”