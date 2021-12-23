VAB, 4A’S Join ANA's Cross-Media Measurement Initiative

NEW YORK—In another sign of the important that the media industry is placing on developing better measurement systems, the ANA has announced that the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) and the 4A’s (American Association of Advertising Agencies) have joined the ANA’s Cross-Media Measurement (CMM) initiative.

The two organizations join leading brands such as Unilever, P&G, General Motors, Walgreen’s L’Oréal, Verizon, PepsiCo, among others, along with media platforms including Google, Facebook, Amazon, and TikTok on CMM’s steering committee, the ANA said.

The addition of VAB and the 4A’s to the committee solidifies the TV and the agency communities as full participants in CMM, which brings together advertisers, TV networks, agencies, digital publishers, and large digital platforms to create a cross-media measurement solution, said ANA CEO Bob Liodice.

“I wholeheartedly welcome VAB’s and the 4A’s participation in this important project,” Liodice said in making the announcement. “Our CMM project is designed to unify stakeholders spanning the entire advertising ecosystem and the success of any cross-media measurement initiative depends on the cooperation and collaboration of each sector involved in the equation. With this move we have made a major step in achieving that goal.”

“Cross-media measurement has been a significant industry barrier for years,” Marla Kaplowitz, 4A’s President-CEO, added. “The 4A’s and its members are committed to the ambitions of CMM and look forward to partnering to identify solutions to better understand the effectiveness of media investments.”

Highlighting the industry’s determination to improve measurement of viewing across multiple platforms, VAB President-CEO Sean Cunningham noted that “2022 and 2023 will be marked by seismic advances in sophisticated media performance metrics that give us all multi-dimensional insights on how brands grow across major video media options, and I’m convinced that real collaboration among top marketers, the media and the agencies will be the force that moves measurement mountains.”

CMM is a strategic priority for the ANA heading into 2022, the group said. It is planning tests throughout the year with the goal of introducing an integrated-end-to-end pilot in late 2022. The focus is on creating a transparent system of measurement that restores essential metrics of campaign measurement and provides complete measures of all ad exposures, including deduplicated reach and frequency across all platforms, the ANA said.