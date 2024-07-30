Comscore Introduces Comprehensive Cross-Platform YouTube Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it is now providing comprehensive measurement of YouTube audiences across all digital devices in the U.S.

Comscore said that in July it began delivering a holistic view of YouTube traffic across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV). This new capability expanded Comscore’s existing reporting for YouTube video traffic on desktop and mobile browsers, as well as in mobile apps.

“Comscore is solving for the convergent shift in cross-platform audiences and continues to lead in digital and video measurement that incorporates person-level insights and deduplicates video audiences across digital,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore chief commercial officer. “Bringing YouTube CTV to Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform suite will give publishers complete reporting of its reach across all video platforms.”

With this upgrade, Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform now includes YouTube CTV data, inclusive of co-viewing, in the U.S. Additionally, this release includes the ability for Comscore clients to access Traffic Sharing in our YouTube CTV measurement.

Regions outside the U.S. will see the total YouTube audience view beginning in 2025, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., the company reported.