NBC4, Telemundo 52, Comcast NBCU Award More Than $227,000 in Grants to Five Local Nonprofits  

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.—NBC4/KNBC, Telemundo 52/KVEA, and Comcast NBCUniversal have awarded $227,272 to five local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2025 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have now provided more than $1.7 million to 47 nonprofits through the annual grant program.

For the eighth year, the competitive grant challenge is awarding unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits making a difference in Southern California. Applications were accepted in three categories: youth education and empowerment, next generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2025 application window for 501(c)(3) nonprofits was March 11 through April 11.

“We are proud to support these five outstanding organizations that are making a meaningful impact across Southern California,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager of NBC4 and Telemundo 52. “Through the Local Impact Grants, we’re investing in the next generation of leaders, storytellers, and changemakers. These nonprofits are helping build stronger, more connected communities — and we’re honored to help amplify their work.”

The 2025 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $21 million to 615 nonprofits.

This year, NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the Southern California area are:

Southeast Community Development Corporation – $75,000. Southeast Community Development Corporation provides civic storytelling and journalism training to youth, empowering them to address local issues and advocate for community change. Their programming fosters critical thinking, communication skills, and civic engagement.

TIYYA Foundation - $50,000 . TIYYA Foundation creates community engagement and support for families through inclusive programs like Tea & Tots. Their work fosters cross-cultural relationships, early childhood development, and volunteer engagement.

Black Thumb Farm - $50,000. Black Thumb Farm offers sustainable farming education, mentorship, and leadership development to all youth across the greater L.A. area. Their programs promote food sovereignty, environmental stewardship, and personal empowerment.

Reading To Kids - $26,136. Reading to Kids hosts monthly reading clubs at elementary schools in Los Angeles, fostering literacy and communication skills through interactive reading sessions. They donate books to children, parents, and schools to encourage home libraries and continuous engagement.

ArtsUp! LA – $26,136. ArtsUP! LA empowers youth through the Creative Youth Theatre program, teaching storytelling, playwriting, and theatre production. The program fosters creativity, collaboration, and essential life skills, promoting self-expression and social awareness.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com .