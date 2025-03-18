Peacock Launches Live Streams of NBC Sports Regional Networks

NEW YORK—NBCU’s streaming service Peacock continues to ramp up its sports offering with the launch of in-market streaming of four NBC Sports Regional Networks as add-on subscriptions.

The streams, which are priced between $14.95 to $24.95 per month, provide Peacock subscribers with direct access to live MLB, NBA and/NHL games as well as other programming carried by NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California or NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The new option enables Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers located in the respective network’s television territory to purchase a monthly add-on subscription in addition to their Peacock subscription to receive the 24/7 stream of their regional sports network’s programming.

The MLB, NBA and NHL teams’ games available to subscribers include MLB’s Athletics, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies; NBA’s Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers; and NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks. Other pro and college sports, such as NWSL and NBA G League games, and other programming is included.

The four regional sports networks are:

NBC Sports Bay Area: live San Francisco Giants (MLB) and Golden State Warriors (NBA) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive San Francisco 49ers (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday shows. NBC Sports Bay Area also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC (NWSL) and Santa Cruz Warriors (NBA G League).

NBC Sports Boston: live Boston Celtics (NBA) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive New England Patriots (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows. NBC Sports Boston also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as ‘Early Edition’ and ‘Boston Sports Tonight,’ and live coverage of other teams, including the Connecticut Sun (WNBA) and Maine Celtics (NBA G League).

NBC Sports California: live Athletics (MLB) Sacramento Kings (NBA) and San Jose Sharks (NHL) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage. NBC Sports California also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming and live coverage of other teams, including San Jose State University football and basketball, Bay FC (NWSL) and San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

NBC Sports Philadelphia: live Philadelphia Phillies (MLB), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) and Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive Philadelphia Eagles (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows. NBC Sports Philadelphia also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as ‘SportsNet Central,’ and live coverage of other teams, including college basketball and football.

Prices for the add-on subscriptions are as follows: NBC Sports Bay Area is $17.95/mo.; NBC Sports Boston is $14.95/mo.; NBC Sports California is $17.95/mo.; and NBC Sports Philadelphia is $24.95/mo. Users with a direct-billed Peacock Premium ($7.99/mo.) or Premium Plus ($13.99/mo.) Plan can purchase add-on subscriptions.

The NBC Sports Regional Networks’ live MLB, NBA and NHL game schedules include non-nationally exclusive regular-season and postseason games, as well as select preseason matchups. Live games programmed on the networks’ respective ‘plus’ or overflow channels will be available as live-event streams outside the 24/7 channel.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacock reported that in-market blackouts may apply to certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.