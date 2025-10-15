Study: 45% of U.S. Internet Households Now Watch FAST Services

Parks Associates has released new data showing that nearly half (45%) of U.S. internet homes watch free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services and 89% of U.S. internet households subscribe to at least one streaming service.

Parks reported that 59% of subscriptions across the eight leading SAVOD (subscription ad-based video-on-demand) services are subscriptions to the basic tier with ads.

The firm released the data in the run-up to the eighth annual “Future of Video: Business of Streaming” event on Nov. 18-20 in Marina del Rey, Calif., which will feature keynote speakers from Charter Communications, Tubi, Verizon Business, Wurl, FloSports and Needham & Co. Parks will release its “State of Streaming (S.O.S.)” report during the event.

Parks also highlighted several trends that will be covered at the event, including:

Ad spend on CTV surges: Platforms are leaning into addressability and measurement to unlock higher CPMs.

Platforms are leaning into addressability and measurement to unlock higher CPMs. FAST services level off: After rapid growth, usage of free ad-supported streaming TV dipped to 45% of households in Q1 2025, a signal that advertisers will need smarter targeting and integration to keep audiences engaged.

After rapid growth, usage of free ad-supported streaming TV dipped to 45% of households in Q1 2025, a signal that advertisers will need smarter targeting and integration to keep audiences engaged. TVOD rebounds: Consumers are increasingly willing to rent or buy single events, particularly live sports and tentpole releases, showing demand for flexible monetization options.

Consumers are increasingly willing to rent or buy single events, particularly live sports and tentpole releases, showing demand for flexible monetization options. Shift away from traditional pay TV: The greatest losses in spending after the pandemic spike have occurred in traditional pay TV, where spending is shrinking, showing consumers prefer flexibility and new TV options.

The greatest losses in spending after the pandemic spike have occurred in traditional pay TV, where spending is shrinking, showing consumers prefer flexibility and new TV options. SVOD resilience: Despite competition and subscription fatigue, SVOD spending remains stable.

Despite competition and subscription fatigue, SVOD spending remains stable. Flattening spend : The stabilization in 2025 after declines suggests households have reached a new baseline for video spending.

: The stabilization in 2025 after declines suggests households have reached a new baseline for video spending. Cost-conscious choices: Consumers are optimizing their streaming mix, possibly rotating subscriptions or cutting redundant services to manage costs.

More information is available here.