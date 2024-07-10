Charter Launches ViX’s ‘Premium with Ads’ App

STAMFORD, Conn. & MIAMI—Charter Communications, Inc., and TelevisaUnivision has announced that the new ad-supported premium subscription version of ViX, “Premium with Ads,” is now available at no additional cost to Spectrum customers who have access to Univision as part of their Spectrum TV Select or Mi Plan Latino packages.

The new multi-year agreement provides those customers with streaming access to 17,000 hours of premium original series, movies and live sports currently available on ViX – including this week’s CONMEBOL Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals and title games – with limited ad load, in addition to the full library of on demand content spanning all genres.

“The addition of ViX’s Premium with Ads to our Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino plans will enable our customers to watch even more premium Spanish-language content as part of their Spectrum video service,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter. “By working with our programming partners to include streaming apps like ViX in our video packages at no extra cost, we continue to evolve our new video paradigm with extraordinary additional value for customers.”

“With our new ViX offering living alongside TelevisaUnivision’s full linear channel lineup, Spectrum customers have access to an unprecedented amount of Spanish-language content across all genres,” added Mike Angus, executive vice president of global distribution partnerships at TelevisaUnivision. “ViX continues to see significant growth, and we’re thrilled to partner with Spectrum in furthering our mission of serving the massive U.S. Hispanic audience, leading the industry in revolutionizing the accessibility and value of Spanish-language content.”