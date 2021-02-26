Comcast Brings Pay-TV Options to Flex With Xfinity Stream App

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast has announced that its Xfinity Stream app is now available on Flex 4K streaming devices, which will be available to customers at no additional costs.

Flex customers will be able to add “Choice TV” from Xfinity, giving them access to all major broadcast networks, associated on-demand programming and a 20-hour cloud DVR. Other cable channels packaged in genre-themed packs (i.e. Sports & Entertainment, Kids & Family) can also be added or removed with no term contracts or fees, Comcast says.

The addition of Xfinity Stream to Flex devices is for broadband-only streamers to experience pay-TV offerings.

According to Comcast’s announcement, this new option is “a simple path to try out Xfinity TV while keeping them within the Flex experience they enjoy.”