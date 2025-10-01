YouTube TV Battling Carriage Disputes on Multiple Fronts

YouTube TV has found itself in multiple carriage disputes over the past week from NBC and Univision. Last night, Google, which owns YouTube TV, announced a short-term agreement with NBCUniversal to remain on the streaming service (also known as a virtual MVPD”) while both sides negotiate a new long term agreement.

Univision, however, was not so lucky, with YouTube TV dropping the nation’s largest Spanish language broadcast network at midnight Wednesday.

“We have been working with TelevisaUnivision to reach an agreement that reflects the value of their content,” YouTube TV told its subscribers in an email. “Unfortunately their current demands aren’t supported by their performance on YouTube TV over the last four years, and despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach a deal.”

Last week, Univision launched a “Do the Right Thing Google” public campaign designed to keep the network on YouTube TV, which reportedly had just under 10 million U.S. subscribers as of April 2025.

After YouTube TV announced it was dropping the network, Univision accused the streamer of “stripping millions of Hispanic viewers of the Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day."

“Google’s actions are especially tone-deaf and egregious on the eve of a potential government shutdown, disregarding the appeals of government officials and Hispanic organizations who urged them to keep Univision on the main bundle,” the network added. “To add insult to injury, YouTube TV chose to take this step during Hispanic Heritage Month—an act that is deeply insensitive and offensive.”

Univision said Google’s decision is “easily reversible.”

“We are always open to finding constructive ways for Hispanics to regain access to their trusted and critical content,” the network said. “We remain steadfast in advocating for our audience and ensuring that YouTube TV subscribers know they have many options to continue watching Univision’s programming through other providers.”

YouTube’s continuing conflicts with broadcast networks drew the ire of NAB, which has consistently criticized the impact that “Big Tech” has on local broadcasters.

“The unchecked dominance of Big Tech companies like Google and its ability to dictate what millions of households can and cannot watch through its YouTube TV platform is a problem for competition and consumers,” said Alex Siciliano, spokesman for NAB. “These behemoths have the upper hand to not only lock out independent, news-leading local stations from their lineup, but also to push around companies like NBCUniversal and TelevisaUnivision. In this case, Google’s actions will have the added impact of depriving millions of Spanish-speaking viewers access to the most trusted broadcast news, sports and entertainment.”