Comcast Xfinity Introduces New Multiview, Fan View Features In Time For NBA Season

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast’s Xfinity has unveiled a suite of new features, including Create Your Own Multiview, for last night’s start of the NBA season that transform how fans find, follow and watch every game.

Create Your Own Multiview, allows fans to select four games of their choice. Another new feature, Fan View, provides a dynamic on-screen sports companion. The new features are accessible within NBA Zone, a personalized league hub that brings more than 1,300 NBA Games together at one seamless destination, making it effortless for customers to find games regardless of where they are airing, Comcast said.

“In today’s fragmented sports landscape, fans have to navigate a growing mix of networks and apps just to follow their favorite teams. Our goal is to make this easy,” said Fraser Stirling, global chief product officer at Comcast. “Nobody does basketball better than we do, and by bringing everything together into one simple, feature-packed experience, we’re removing complexity so our customers can simply sit back and enjoy everything the season has to offer.”

The new Create Your Own Multiview enables Xfinity customers to create their own personal sports viewing experience by choosing from select channels to watch up to four games at once, whether NBA games or other sports. Viewers can enlarge any of the games on screen and cycle through the audio of other games, it said.

The new all-in-one Fan View feature places scores, stats, standings, betting odds and team insights next to live action. It also helps fans discover and watch games across network channels and streaming services without having to take their eyes off the screen, it said.

Comcast Xfinity’s newly enhanced NBA Zone brings more than 1,300 NBA games into one destination regardless of whether they are airing on broadcast, cable streaming apps or FAST channels to make it easier for fans to find and watch games. Fans can personalize the destination with their favorite teams to find the live coverage, stats, news and highlights most important to them.

More information is available on the company’s website .