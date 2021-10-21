Claro Box TV Deploys Harmonic’s VOS Cloud-Native Software

SAN JOSE, Calif.,—Harmonic has announced that the Colombian telecommunications provider Claro Colombia is using technologies from Harmonic for its new Claro Box TV streaming service.

Claro Colombia has deployed Harmonic's VOS Cloud-Native Software solution along with the company's software-based Electra X live video processor and the MediaGrid shared storage system. Harmonic reported.

"With the launch of Claro Box TV, we are the first service provider in Colombia to implement an Android TV service," said Walter Borda, innovation corporate director at Claro Colombia. "Claro Box TV is a revolutionary leap forward in streaming experience: our subscribers can enjoy traditional linear channels as well as start-over and catch-up TV, cloud DVR, remote control voice assistant, third-party streaming services, and more than 300 applications from the Google Play Store."

The companies noted that Harmonic’s VOS Cloud-Native Software increases Claro Colombia's business agility while ensuring an exceptional quality of experience for subscribers of the new Android TV-based service.

By running the VOS software in a private data center with easy access to the public cloud, Claro Colombia can stream its entire channel lineup for a one-stop-shop, app-based streaming experience, Harmonic said.

An essential part of the turnkey solution is Harmonic's EyeQ AI-based encoding technology, which improves streaming performance and lowers overall streaming and storage costs. Additionally, Harmonic's team of DevOps experts provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance to ensure the highest service availability for Claro Box TV, Harmonic said.

"Claro Box TV puts Claro Colombia on the map as a leading aggregator for video streaming services in the Latin American region," said Alvaro Martin, vice president, sales and services, Latin America, at Harmonic. "Our VOS Cloud-Native Software is built around Docker containers and microservices with Kubernetes orchestration, which ensures optimized resource use and future-proofed video streaming for Claro Colombia."