EVS Officially Launches eShop

Live video production technology provider EVS has officially launched EVS eShop, an online platform enabling broadcasters, service providers, and production engineers to instantly purchase, configure, and manage On-Demand Activation (ODA) licenses.

With the eShop, EVS customers can now scale their production infrastructure autonomously as requirements change - increasing agility, optimizing resource utilization, and maintaining cost efficiency without compromising performance.

“The EVS eShop gives our customers the ability to respond instantly to changing production needs, whether that means adding replay channels at short notice, upgrading to UHD for a flagship broadcast, or enabling advanced tools for a special project”, said Jean-Charles Drappier, senior vice president of portfolio and business innovation at EVS. “Broadcasters and media companies today need to do more with less, and the eShop directly supports that reality. It removes the need for upfront investments in features that aren’t used continuously, delivering both operational flexibility and smarter budget control.”

Accessible through a centralized interface, the EVS eShop provides a secure, intuitive workspace where users can activate temporary licenses and monitor usage across their infrastructure. Built-in management features including role-based permissions and approval workflows help technical and finance teams stay aligned while maintaining full control and traceability.

At launch, the eShop supports several key EVS products:

XT-VIA and XS-VIA live production servers: extend channel counts, upgrade output resolution to UHD, and activate packages that include Super Motion, Advanced Super Motion, and Split Screen options.

VIA XSquare and XFile3: add transcoding destinations, enable SDR/HDR conversion, or adjust frame rate settings to meet multi-format delivery requirements.

Xeebra multi-review (VAR) system: activate AI assisted offside tools or Xeebra Insight user licenses for medical and performance analysis teams.

Several customers who used the product during a trial phase, praised its capabilities.

“With the eShop, our teams can handle scaling completely on their own” said François-Xavier Van Leeuw, manager support operations, events, and transmission at RTBF. “With just a few clicks we select the licenses we need exactly when we need them. It’s made our entire production workflow more agile and predictable.”

Julien Périlleux, CEO at Fréquence, also praised EShop, commenting that “Thanks to the EVS eShop, we have gained real flexibility. We can now optimize our setup by fully utilizing the potential of each server on demand and respond quickly to last minute requests.”

As for EVS’s trusted channel partners, the eShop enables them to easily provision licenses for customers, while maintaining full visibility across the accounts they support. This approach strengthens partner–customer relationships, and ensures a seamless experience for end users, the company reported.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, EVS said it will evolve the platform with additional products and features, shaping the future of on-demand scalability and enabling broadcasters and media companies to stay agile in a constantly changing media landscape.