PMM Cloud Offers Public Media Stations Affordable, Cloud-Based Master Control

BOSTON—Public Media Management (PMM) today launched PMM Cloud, its new managed cloud master-control solution that draws on over 10 years of experience operating its PMM Classic hybrid master control service through the Network Operations Center (NOC) at GBH Boston.

“Public media stations are navigating increasing financial pressure alongside aging broadcast infrastructure,” GBH Chief Operating Officer Shane Miner said. “Being part of the testing process has excited us about the solid technical solutions PMM is preparing to offer stations.”

PMM Cloud is a comprehensive managed service that integrates with essential broadcast operational areas, including scheduling, optimization, broadcast traffic and reliable linear channel playback with local live capabilities.

Built on technologies widely used by major commercial broadcast organizations, PMM Cloud brings enterprise-grade reliability, performance and scalability to public media—tailored to the operational, financial, and mission-driven needs of public television stations, PMM said.

The PMM Cloud solution emerged from extensive conversations at the 2025 NAB Show and a subsequent RFP process. In Q4 2025, PMM evaluated three vendor solutions and conducted proofs of concept with three existing PMM client stations.

Ultimately, PMM selected a single, best-fit platform. The result is a rigorously tested, production-ready solution tailored to the operational realities of public media, PMM said.

PMM Cloud offers simplified engineering and maintenance. It does so by consolidating technologies onto a resilient, managed platform. The system reduces on-premises hardware to a rack unit appliance that provides bidirectional connectivity for linear channel playout.

It also provides operational simplicity supporting seamless hands-off-the-wheel operation for routine programming while enabling local staff to make last-minute changes or take control and go live with local content or running live, local events, PMM said.

In addition to support traditional linear broadcasting, PMM Cloud enables modern digital features, including:

Digital streaming management.

Video on demand.

Monetization opportunities (unique to PMM’s cloud-based Joint Master Control [JMC] solution).

Readiness for future technologies, like ATSC 3.0.

State-of-the-art graphics and branding capabilities that enable stations to deliver a polished, modern on-air presentation while maintaining local identity and editorial control.

The PMM Cloud-based JMC is priced at $4,000 per month for core services and $575 per month for passthrough services with branding. A single piece of hardware is provided for free as part of the solution, PMM said.“Our new solution enables us to deliver a cloud-first, modernized master control solution—leveraging the same proven technologies used by leading commercial broadcasters, while tailoring them specifically for public media stations—to lower operating costs and create new opportunities for local impact,” Public Media Management CEO Marc Hand said.

More information is available on the PMM website.