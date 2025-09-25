Chyron Names Diego Soto Designer Of The Year For IBC 2025

NEW YORK—Chyron has selected Diego Soto as the winner of the Chyron Designer of the Year Award for IBC 2025.

Soto’s winning submission was selected from more than 30 entrants on the basis of design excellence, animation and data integration.

“This award is so important for Chyron. We take a lot of care in making products with cutting-edge feature sets for designers and operators, but out products are only as good as the knowledge and skills of those who use them,” said Carol Bettencourt, vice president of marketing at Chyron.

“We are very committed to growing and nurturing a global community of Chyron users how that our customers have the talent pool that they need.”

Soto studied software engineering at Universidad Latina de Costa Rica and holds a bachelor’s degree from Westbridge where he studied animation, interactive technology, video graphics and special effects. He also holds the Chyron PRIME Designer Black Belt certification, which is the highest level of study within the Chyron Academy.

He currently serves as a real-time graphics specialist at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. He also owns and operates DASM Animation, a high-end design studio specializing in digital art, mixed media, 3D models and motion graphics.

“Working with Chyron PRIME gives me the tools and creative freedom to bring my ideas to life. It was easy to learn with instinctive tools. It has been a great experience to utilize my experience as a designer with this modern graphics system,” said Soto. “I know it is being used more and more by broadcasters everywhere. I am really honored to be selected for this award.”

