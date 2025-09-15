Calrec Unveils 48-Fader Argo M

AMSTERDAM—Calrec introduced a 48-faced Argo M and showcased its largest Argo software updates at the recently concluded IBC2025.

Completing the Argo M range and the Argo family, the new console enables broadcasters to use the extra fader count while embracing its space-saving design, the company said.

Argo M delivers the performance of the company’s Argo platform in a streamlined 24, 36 and new 48-fader footprint. Compact yet uncompromising, it maximizes desk space with full-sized fader strips and intuitive controls built for the most demanding productions.

With plug-and-play SMPTE ST 2110 and cloud connectivity, Argo M offers immediate high-performance control, so broadcasters can focus on creating outstanding content at scale, it said.

With up to 356 channels of internal DSP, Argo M features built-in analog and digital audio I/O and GPIO, 3x modular I/O expansion slots and a MADI I/O port via SFP. The ability to connect to an ST 2110-networked environment and to an existing Calrec ImPulse core alongside other Argo surfaces means it can quickly create multi-console IP environments, while connectivity to ImPulse, ImPulse1 and ImPulseV means additional external DSP paths can be added easily as production demands change, it said.

The Argo M offers touchscreens that can switch between metering and intuitive UI control and support for immersive formats up to 7.1.4.

The company also unveiled its new v1.4 Argo software with enhanced routing strip functions that allow users to see every fader’s routing simultaneously on the touchscreen and switch rows of physical controls to other script modes, such as EQ, Dyn and Pan, Calrec said.

It also enables Argo Q to support two sets of custom wild panels per section. A new Tiles feature allows fully customizable up-stand meter layouts with thumbnails, while the mix-minus workflow has been streamlined, enabling any bus to feed a channel’s mix-minus output rather than just the auto-minus, it said.

The company also highlighted True Control 2.0’s power and versatility across its product range. True Control 2.0 delivers full feature-set control parameters over EQ, dynamics, routing, direct outputs and delay. Broadcasters can scale production ecosystems quickly, supporting distributed workflows with a deep level of remote control. A single controller can manage up to five other consoles or processing cores simultaneously, expanding functionality without extra hardware investment, it said.