Lawo Delivers Audio, IP Infrastructure for New Swiss OB Vehicle

Brutal güet, a Swiss broadcast services provider, has rolled out a state-of-the-art outside broadcast (OB) vehicle built on a Lawo AoIP (audio-over-internet protocol) infrastructure to power IP-based workflows.

The new vehicle is outfitted with a Lawo mc²56 MkIII production console with 48 faders, running on a redundant A__UHD Core licensed for 256 DSP channels. The core itself features a software-defined architecture providing up to 1,024 DSP channels within a compact 1RU housing. With native support for SMPTE ST2110, AES67, and RAVENNA, the system enables fully IP-based signal processing, Lawo said.

“The combination of the mc²56 and HOME [Lawo’s cloud-native control and management platform] has fundamentally streamlined our production workflows,” brutal güet Chief Operating Officer Jonas Zubriggen said. “We can configure complex setups in no time, automatically integrate devices into the network and react flexibly to new requirements—without manual IP configuration or lengthy prep work.”

The setup offers brutal güet maximum operational reliability and scalability, qualities that are essential for productions involving complex audio configurations and simultaneous multilingual broadcasts, it said.

“With Lawo, we can reliably manage parallel commentary feeds in German, French and Italian—all from one compact yet powerful vehicle,” Zurbriggen said.

The Lawo console supports demanding live productions and immersive audio workflows and offers snapshot automation, loudness metering and direct integration of Waves plug-ins, the company said.

Lawo’s A__stage80 and A__stage48 I/O units provide signal distribution. The A__stage80 offers 32 mic/line inputs, 32 line outputs, and eight AES3 stereo I/Os. It also supports SMPTE ST2022-7 seamless protection switching for redundant networking. Both are equipped with Class-A microphone preamps, MADI interfaces and dual IP ports.

Lawo’s mc²56 MkIII production console sits inside the brutal güet OB truck. (Image credit: brutal güet)

The Lawo HOME platform manages brutal güet’s AoIP infrastructure. It automatically detects compatible devices, integrates them securely into the network and enables centralized configuration via an intuitive interface. HOME supports NMOS IS-04/05, IEEE 802.1x and RADIUS. With the new HOME 4.0 release and the HOME Pass licensing model, infrastructures can be scaled precisely, it said.

Broadcast Solutions designed the OB vehicle based on brutal güet’s operational requirements using its Streamline concept. The interior layout follows a clear workflow structure: the front section houses the video control area featuring a Sony MLS-1 video switcher for UHD/HDR productions, along with slo-mo and multifunction workstations in an expandable bay.

The center section accommodates the Lawo mc²56 MkIII console, installed perpendicular to the driving direction to maintain direct line-of-sight between the audio engineer and the director. A side window further enhances communication. The rear section includes camera shading and technical control workstations, along with server racks and the HI human interface control software system providing centralized process automation.

“We’re new to the OB truck business, but from the outset we wanted to make a clear statement about quality,” Zurbriggen said. “With Lawo, we’ve found a solution that not only meets our current needs but is also fully scalable for the future.”

More information is available on the Lawo and brutal güet websites.