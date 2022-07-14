Cadent, Tunnl Partner on Advanced TV Advertising

NEW YORK & WASHINGTON D.C.—The advanced TV advertising platform Cadent has announced that it is partnering with Tunnl to expand Cadent's Aperture Audience Data Marketplace by bringing Tunnl audiences to Cadent's customers.

The partnership is designed to help advertisers faced with ever-increasing media fragmentation among their target markets. Using Tunnl's laser-focused audiences, advertisers—especially those in the political and issue advocacy realms—can ensure that their messages reach the right people, maximizing investment, impact, and results this year and beyond, the companies said.

"As the TV ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented and complex, marketers need solutions to reach their target audience across screens and devices," said Eoin Townsend, chief product officer at Cadent. "Through our partnership with Tunnl, we further our mission in helping brands engage the right consumers in a scalable, privacy-compliant manner."

Tunnl audiences are built from monthly, national, large-sample surveys paired with a proprietary data library based on 20+ years of intelligence. The granularity of Tunnl audiences allows for uniquely effective targeting across multiple verticals like "brand," "political," "public affairs," and "corporate advocacy" within Cadent Aperture Audience Data Marketplace, the companies said.

In addition to Aperture Audience Data Marketplace, Cadent Aperture Viewer Graph enables advertisers to reach Tunnl's audiences across linear and OTT to drive incremental, deduplicated reach, the Cadent reported.

Aperture Viewer Graph allows marketers to unify audiences across the TV ecosystem, empowering them to target their specific high-value audiences and measure outcomes using any third-party partner.

"This integration closely connects Cadent Aperture Platform users with Tunnl's audiences at a time when OTT and CTV are increasingly important ways for advertisers to reach their buyers," says Sara Fagen, CEO at Tunnl. "We see significant opportunity for advertisers to benefit from Tunnl's partnership with Cadent as we continue to focus on connecting audiences with people's TV viewership habits."