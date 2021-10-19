Brompton Technology Opens New Los Angeles Office

BURBANK, Calif.—Hoping to capitalize on the rapidly expanding demand for virtual productions, Brompton Technology is expanding into the U.S. with a new office in Burbank, California.

Brompton, a major producer of LED video processors for virtual production, broadcast, and live events, said the opening of the new facility reflects Brompton’s continued growth in the U.S. market as demand has exploded for high-end virtual production setups in film and television.

Brompton’s robust Tessera LED processors, with industry-first software features including Frame Remapping, ShutterSync, and 3D LUT, are widely used in virtual productions.

Brompton’s regional technical manager Sean Sheridan will lead the new U.S. outpost.

Sheridan joined Brompton in 2018 and has played an instrumental role in the company’s success to date in the U.S. market, expanding the customer base in all areas and helping drive development of new Tessera software features specifically geared toward virtual production as demand increased, the company said.

“I’m thrilled to expand our international presence as Brompton now has footprints on three continents: North America, Europe, and Asia,” shared Brompton’s CEO Richard Mead. “Sean is an invaluable part of our team and has led the charge for us to have a permanent home amid the film and TV industry as virtual production became one of our key markets. We’re looking forward to working closely with our partners and customers on the ground to fulfil their creative production needs.”

In the new facility, Sheridan is joined by technical support specialist Howard Chang and technical projects specialist Dan Warner. Chang has an extensive background as a live events technician, and Warner brings previous experience in the camera department for film and television, working first hand on projects utilizing virtual production. Together they provide hands-on service, support, and training to Brompton’s partners and customers utilizing LED across the live events, broadcast, and film/TV production sectors.

“So many of our customers are based in Los Angeles that it made sense to establish a permanent home here where we can give them unparalleled support,” said Sheridan. “Howard and Dan will be enormous assets as we continue to grow, and as live events and production continue to ramp up. Our doors are open, and we’re excited to share the latest and greatest in LED processing technology with our U.S. clients and partners.”