Brightcove Bows Tool To Help Marketers Hone Video Content Strategies

BOSTON—Brightcove said it has launched Marketing Insights, a new tool in its video insights and analytics platform that measures the business impact of video content to give marketers greater insight into their strategies.

“Video continues to be one of the most powerful ways to engage audiences, yet measuring its impact on business outcomes has long been a challenge,” Brightcove Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Klingler said. “With the launch of our new Marketing Insights offering, we’re further empowering marketers to gain deeper visibility into the performance of their video campaigns and their broader marketing strategies.

“As a data-driven marketer, I’m excited about how these new capabilities will help brands connect the dots between campaign performance and real business value. This solution is a game-changer for any marketer looking to drive measurable impact.”

With the new tool, marketers can track data from inbound traffic to their videos, capture viewer origins through Urchin Tracking Module (UTM) parameters and analyze which campaigns are effective at driving views and conversion. Linking performance and marketing efforts provides insights marketers can use to improve strategy refinement and make better resource allocation decisions, the company said.

"We’ve transformed the traditional concept of UTM links, a tool marketers have relied on for years, by integrating it directly into our video player,” Brightcove Chief Product Officer Scott Levine said. “This allows us to capture detailed video traffic source data and seamlessly incorporate it into our platform to show ROI from traffic attribution and inbound marketing. By providing actionable insights, we're helping our customers understand what drives audience engagement and how to optimize their marketing strategies. This integration simplifies campaign optimization and budget planning, making it faster and more efficient than ever."

Marketing Insights is available as part of Brightcove’s Marketing Studio premium package.

More information is available on the company’s website.