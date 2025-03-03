Bitcentral to Launch AI-Powered Media Discovery Solution at 2025 NAB Show

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—At the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, Bitcentral will launch Fusion Insights, an AI-powered solution designed to enable broadcasters, media production teams, and digital content curators to maximize the value of their media assets and deliver more impactful decision-making and enhanced workflow efficiency.

Managing vast media libraries has never been more challenging. As content archives grow exponentially, media professionals face increasing challenges in efficiently locating, repurposing, and monetizing their assets. Fusion Insights is designed to solve this problem by applying next-generation AI to streamline discovery, automate metadata generation, and uncover meaningful connections within media repositories.

“The industry is drowning in unstructured content,” said Sam Kamel, CEO at Bitcentral. “Fusion Insights applies advanced AI to solve this challenge, making media retrieval smarter, faster, and more intuitive than ever before.”

Key benefits of Fusion Insights:

AI-Powered Content Discovery: Automatically surfaces hidden relationships between assets, enabling content teams to quickly find, repurpose, and monetize their media.

Intelligent Search Beyond Metadata: Unlike traditional search tools, Fusion Insights goes beyond file names and tags, analyzing visual, contextual, and narrative connections to deliver highly relevant results.

Seamless Integration & Workflow Optimization: Designed to work within existing media production ecosystems, Fusion Insights eliminates time-consuming asset searches, allowing teams to focus on content creation.

Fusion Insights is the latest innovation extending the capabilities of the Bitcentral Fusion suite, which also includes Fusion Gateway and Fusion Hybrid Storage (FHS). Fusion empowers organizations with a hybrid-cloud solution that offers a more balanced and efficient storage environment, enhanced search functionality, and seamless integration with AI technologies. Combined, they provide the tools that enable media organizations to optimize workflows and take a more intelligent approach to content management.

“Fusion Insights is a game-changing toolkit for forward-thinking media organizations looking to streamline their operations,” added Sam Peterson, COO of Bitcentral. “Media companies can quickly surface the right content, at the right time, without the headache that comes with manual processes. Whether they’re managing live broadcasts, producing news, or creating digital content, Fusion Insights is a smarter way to work all while saving time, reducing costs, and maximizing the value of their media assets.”

Bitcentral will be in Booth W2213 in the West Hall.