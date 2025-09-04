Autoscript, Autocue to Feature New PTZ Prompter System at IBC2025

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, England—Autoscript and Autocue will showcase their newly launched PTZ prompter system during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Designed to provide seamless, professional prompting in dynamic multicamera environments, the PTZ prompter system is shared by both brands. The Autoscript PTZ Prompter and the Autocue PTZ Prompter feature a purpose-built, rigid enclosure that houses the PTZ camera. The solution offers streamlined installation, efficient cable routing, PTZ camera protection and a superior on-air experience.

“Prompting with PTZ cameras has always involved compromise until now,” said Anel Abiken, product manager of prompting. “By collaborating across both brands and closely with our customers, we’ve developed an innovative solution that offers a stable, flexible solution for any studio setup. It simplifies installation, protects the camera and improves workflow across the board.”

Engineered for broadcast use, the PTZ prompters support a wide range of PTZ cameras, including the Sony FR7. When used with the Sony FR7, the camera can calibrate with the prompter glass mounted, eliminating the need to remove the glass to make adjustments.

Features include:

In-hood calibration fully compatible with PTZ cameras, including the Sony FR7.

Internal camera cradle for inverted PTZ mounting.

Continuous adjustment of the camera position.

Plus-or-minus 15-degree panning and plus-or-minus 5-degree tilting inside the hood with wide-angle lens.

VESA mounting on top and rear for flexible rigging.

Robust composite structure with internal cable routing.

The Autoscript PTZ Prompter comes in a premium EVO-IP configuration with carbon fiber finish and side flags, while the Autocue PTZ Prompter features a matte black design and Pioneer monitor options.

The PTZ prompters can be ordered beginning in September 2025 in the Autocue Pioneer and Autoscript EVO-IP configurations.

See Autocue and Autoscript at IBC2025 Stand 13.A05.

More information is available on the Autocue and Autoscript websites.