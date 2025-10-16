Apple, NBCU to Launch Apple TV, Peacock Streaming Bundles

NEW YORK and CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple and NBCUniversal said they will sell Apple TV and Peacock streaming bundles to U.S. subscribers starting Oct. 20.

U.S. customers can save more than 30% by subscribing to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium (ad-supported) bundle for $14.99 per month, or Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus (mostly ad-free) for $19.99 per month, the companies said.

Apple One subscribers on the Family and Premier plans can also subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus and receive a special 35% discount—the first benefit of its kind for Apple’s all-in-one subscription bundle.

“There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, with our complementary content portfolios featuring the best shows, movies, sports and live events,” NBCUniversal Media Group Chairman Matt Strauss said. “With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we’re redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we’re broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce this all-inclusive bundle of incredible programming and to bring Apple TV’s beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple TV, Apple Music, Sports and Beats. “From acclaimed originals to can’t-miss live sports, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience.”

To help promote the advantages of the bundle the two companies are letting Apple TV app users and Peacock subscribers sample an extensive and curated selection of the partner service’s shows in each respective app.

At launch, Peacock subscribers can enjoy up to three free episodes of Apple TV’s "Stick,” “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “The Buccaneers,” “Foundation,” “Palm Royale” and “Prehistoric Planet,” while Apple TV app users will be able to watch up to three free episodes of Peacock shows “Law & Order,” “Bel-Air,” “Twisted Metal,” ‘Love Island Games,” “Happy’s Place,” “The Hunting Party” and “Real Housewives of Miami.”