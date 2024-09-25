NAB Show New York Spotlights AI, Creator Economy and Live Production

Ahead of NAB Show New York, Future’s Terry Scutt, content director for the NAB Show Daily, asked Karen Chupka, NAB’s managing director and executive vice president, Global Connections and Events, for her thoughts on how things are going since she joined NAB and events taking place at the convention next month. NAB Show New York will be held at the Javits Center Oct. 9–10.

DAILY: It’s been several months since the departure of your predecessor, Chris Brown. How are you settling in? What have been some of your priorities while assuming your new role?

KAREN CHUPKA: The first 10 months have been a great experience. I’ve focused on learning the nuances of NAB Show in Las Vegas, NAB Show New York and the broader industry. NAB Show has an outstanding reputation as the premier gathering where global visionaries and storytellers come to find the inspiration, tools and technologies needed to create, distribute and monetize content. My key priorities have been understanding the full scope of what we offer and working to make it even easier for our audiences to access everything they need.

DAILY: How does NAB Show New York differentiate itself from other media and entertainment conventions?

CHUPKA: NAB Show New York stands out by leveraging its location in the media capital of the world. It is designed to cater to the East Coast’s thriving broadcast, media and entertainment sectors, offering more than just an exhibition — but a strategic platform for learning, networking and discovery. NAB Show New York offers an intimate show floor that allows attendees to dive deep into meaningful conversations and hands-on experiences with industry leaders and decision-makers. Whether you're exploring innovations in AI, virtual production or live sports, the Show provides a vast learning, exploration and meaningful connections.

Additionally, being in New York allows us to tap into the city's vast ecosystem of major media brands, production studios and tech firms, drawing attendees from ABC, NBC, HBO and many other key players. Decision-makers can easily access NAB Show New York, making it the ideal event for those looking to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of broadcast, media and entertainment.

DAILY: Given that the 2024 NAB Show attendance numbers were slightly down from 2023, do you expect a lighter attendance in New York as well?

CHUPKA: The 2024 NAB Show verification rate increased, meaning our show floor was busier than the previous year, and the quality of attendees — those truly interested in learning, networking and closing business deals — was strong.

For NAB Show New York, we expect a similar trend of highly engaged attendees with a projected attendance of 12,000, 79% of whom are buyers and 34% being final decision-makers. New York’s proximity to major industry players, coupled with its reputation as the media capital of the world, makes it an attractive option for those who may not have been able to travel to Las Vegas for NAB Show in April. The event’s intimate format also encourages deep interactions between exhibitors and attendees, providing high value to those who attend, 32% of whom come in buying groups from broadcasters such as ABC, CBS, Fox Corp. and NBC Universal to American Express, AT&T, Bloomberg, Columbia University, National Geographic, National Hockey League, US Senate Recording Studio, Warner Bros Discovery and YouTube.

We’ve also added timely and relevant content for the fourth quarter, including our Election Coverage Summit on Thursday, October 10. The Summit will address the critical challenges of political reporting, focusing on safety for journalists and the fight against disinformation during an election cycle. With the upcoming elections, this content is particularly vital for our attendees from newsrooms and broadcasting stations. Coupled with our focus on live production, AI and the creator economy, NAB Show New York is set to maintain strong engagement and attendance this year.

DAILY: Artificial intelligence was a large focus for the spring NAB Show. What are the key themes or trends that will be highlighted in New York?

CHUPKA: AI will certainly remain a significant focus at NAB Show New York, particularly as it continues to evolve and impact all areas of broadcast, media and entertainment. However, we’re also spotlighting key trends such as the creator economy and live production. The creator economy is booming, with influencers and independent creators shaping new business models and building brands. We’ll feature sessions exploring how creators can leverage AI, monetization strategies and content distribution tools to maximize their reach and success.

In live production, particularly in sports, you can find information on the shift to cloud-based workflows, remote production and AI-driven real-time analytics. The event will also feature immersive discussions on virtual production techniques that are transforming everything from traditional filmmaking to live sports broadcasting. By addressing these cutting-edge themes, NAB Show New York ensures that professionals are prepared to capitalize on the latest innovations in the industry.

DAILY: How is NAB Show New York addressing the needs of smaller media companies and independent creators?[GU1]

CHUPKA: One of the key strengths of NAB Show New York is its intimate show floor, which provides the perfect environment for smaller media companies and independent creators to explore solutions tailored to their specific needs. The format allows attendees to have more one-on-one time with exhibitors, giving them a deeper understanding of how various tools and technologies can work together in their workflows. This hands-on approach is particularly valuable for smaller businesses that may not have access to large-scale production facilities and need to optimize their operations efficiently.

Additionally, the Show highlights accessible and affordable solutions that cater to independent creators, whether they’re looking to build their own home studios, enhance their post-production capabilities or monetize their content. NAB Show New York empowers creators of all sizes to find the right tools and technologies to elevate their content and grow their businesses.

NAB Show New York also addresses industry-specific needs through targeted programming like TVNewsCheck's Local TV Strategies program, which focuses on helping local broadcasters navigate the disrupted media ecosystem with sessions on financial forecasting, NextGen TV, streaming and AI. Similarly, the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum provides insights into how radio and podcasting professionals are leveraging technology for programming and marketing success. These sessions provide smaller media companies and independent creators the opportunity to learn from top industry leaders while connecting with peers to grow their businesses.

DAILY: There are three theaters on the show floor. Can you share their purpose and what attendees can expect to see in each?

CHUPKA: Each of the three theaters at NAB Show New York is designed to highlight key themes within the broadcast, media and entertainment sectors. The first theater, located within the Photo+Video Pavilion, has quite a few sessions on content creation, featuring sessions on cinematography, AI and virtual production to name a few. Attendees can look forward to discussions, such as Fujifilm’s deep dive into storytelling tools and AbelCine’s exploration of virtual production success stories. These sessions are complemented by an AI-focused happy hour, offering networking opportunities with industry experts.

The second theater will feature a wide variety of content including high-profile discussions around streaming and the creator economy. Notable sessions include the keynote with Tubi’s CEO, Anjali Sud, discussing how the platform is leading the free streaming space, which will be streamed on Vox Media’s podcast “Channels,” hosted by Peter Kafka. We’ll also have engaging conversations around how solopreneurs are building successful brands in the creator economy.

The third theater also has a diverse offering of conversations including sports and AI. Sessions such as "Beyond the Game" will explore how top athletes are building media businesses and engaging with fans in new ways through digital platforms, social media and podcasts. The integration of AI into sports broadcasting will also be a key focus, with panels on real-time, AI-driven sports highlights and the future of sports media.

The learning experiences in the theaters are paired with interactive happy hours, providing attendees with valuable opportunities to network and exchange insights.

DAILY: Any notable keynote speakers or panel discussions that attendees should look forward to?

CHUPKA: Yes, we have a stellar lineup of speakers and panel discussions that will provide deep insights into some of the most pressing topics in the industry. One of the most anticipated sessions is the keynote with Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, discussing how the platform has become a key player in the streaming wars. Moderated by Peter Kafka of Business Insider, this session will offer invaluable insights into how free, ad-supported streaming services are transforming the media landscape.

Additionally, Ray Chao from Vox Media will lead a panel titled "Beyond the Game," which explores how athletes are using digital media to build personal brands and engage audiences beyond traditional sports platforms. This session, featuring leading experts from Vox Media and CAA Sports, will provide a fascinating look at the intersection of sports, media and digital content creation.

The Election Coverage Summit will be moderated by esteemed journalists Molly Ball, senior political correspondent at The Wall Street Journal, and Lisa Lerer, national political correspondent at The New York Times. They will explore the critical challenges of covering elections, focusing on issues like political safety, disinformation and the evolving landscape of modern journalism.

Another standout conference is the Radio + Podcasting Interactive Forum, featuring storytelling powerhouse The Moth, with executive producer Sarah Austin Jenness, alongside award-winning radio host Patti Jackson and Matt DeGroot, vice president of production at Crooked Media/Pod Save America. They’ll discuss how they built successful brands through storytelling and leveraging digital platforms like podcasts. These sessions, combined with interactive roundtable discussions, will give attendees the opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders and take actionable insights back to their businesses.