Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Honors TV, Radio Stations at Annual Sound Bites Awards

MILFORD, Mass.—The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association celebrated its broadcast radio and television member stations’ localism and connection to their communities by awarding Sound Bites Awards in 21 categories at its annual Sound Bites conference on Thursday, November 13 at the Doubletree Hotel in Milford.

The MBA began the awards by awarding the third “Broadcast Champion” award to Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey for his career-long commitment to local broadcasters including the creation of the current television retransmission consent landscape via the landmark 1992 Cable Act and his AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act, which would ensure AM radio stations continue to be included in every vehicle sold in the United States.

For the second straight year the winners in the Station of the Year category were Audacy’s Mix 104.1 (WWBX-FM) and Hearst Television’s WCVB Channel 5 in television. MyFM 101.3 (WMRC-AM) and Springfield’s Fox affiliate Boston 25 (WFXT) were runners up in the Station of the Year category.

Highlighting broadcasters’ commitment to their communities, Rock 102 (WAQY) won the radio Sound Bites Award for best Public Service Announcement for their PSA supporting Rick’s Place, which provides grief support to children, teens and their families through facilitated peer activities, school-based programs, and community outreach. In the television Public Service Announcement category Boston 25 took home first place for their Jimmy Fund “Scooper Bowl” PSA.

94.7 WMAS and WCVB Channel 5 won #WeAreBroadcasters awards for their Radiothon for Baystate Children’s Hospital and coverage of the 2025 Boston Marathon, respectively. The #WeAreBroadcasters Award highlights a unique event or program produced and promoted by a station that highlights the station’s connection to their community.

Guests included National Association of Broadcasters Director of Government Relations Ray Quiñones, and Senior Editor of Investigations, Equity and Justice for GBH News and New England First Amendment Coalition board member Jenifer McKim. Long time Massachusetts radio personality and Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Famer Candy O’Terry hosted the event.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Sound Bites Awards received more than 250 award entries, highlighting the excellent work done each year by local broadcasters in Massachusetts. See a complete list of winners at massbroadcasters.org/winners .