NAB Show: Appear to Introduce VX Media Gateway

OSLO, Norway—Appear has announced that it will introduce the VX Media Gateway at the 2025 NAB Show 2025 and that it will be showing the solution at its Booth W2042 between April 6 and 9.

Developed in direct response to customer needs, the VX Media Gateway enables broadcasters to optimize their media workflows by leveraging the power of hardware and the flexibility of software. This versatile, scalable, and highly secure software solution—part of the broader VX Platform—integrates seamlessly across on-premise hardware, cloud, and hybrid architectures, maximizing efficiencies and flexibility in media processing, the company reported.

“The VX Platform is a step-change for the industry, offering exceptional capabilities for handling the complexities that broadcasters are facing when it comes to balancing hardware, software and hybrid workflows,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear. “We know that our customers need efficient and future-proofed technology. The VX Platform gives the industry the assurance that investment today is also an investment for the future. We are developing industry-leading solutions in both hardware and software, ensuring our customers can build workflows that are scalable and can be tailored to all their needs, today and in the future.”

In announcing VX, Appear explained that it is a ‘living platform’ that has been engineered to evolve with the industry’s needs, delivering resilient and adaptable software-defined media processing capabilities. With a deep understanding of the shifting balance between hardware and software adoption, Appear has prioritized the development of the right solution at the right time. This strategic focus has ensured that the VX Media Gateway delivers unmatched reliability and scalability, seamlessly integrating with both existing infrastructure and next-generation workflows, the company said.

More specifically, the VX Media Gateway addresses the challenges of modern IP-based and cloud-driven media workflows with these features:

Advanced Stream Resilience: Built-in seamless healing, AB failover, and alarm attributes ensure uninterrupted signal integrity.

True Hybrid Workflow Enablement: Effortlessly moves media between on-premise data centres, private/public clouds, and distributed production environments.

OpEx and CapEx Licensing Flexibility: Subscription-based OpEx and perpetual CapEx models, to better fit any business model and operational strategy.

Optimized Network Utilization: Efficient bandwidth management and routing minimize costs while maximizing performance.

Modular and Future-Proofed: Designed to evolve with future enhancements such as transcoding, NDI, JPEG XS, ST 2110 and the emerging cloud-native media exchange formats.

Mirroring the inherently flexible design of Appear’s X Platform, VX has been developed as a modular, API-first, compute-native software platform that can be rapidly configured and expanded, the company added.

As media workflows continue to shift towards cloud software environments, VX enables customers to future-proof their operations, providing a foundation for continued innovation in media transport, processing, and distribution.

“VX is more than just a product - it’s a living platform that will evolve as broadcasters’ requirements change,” said Andy Rayner, CTO at Appear. “It reflects the industry’s movement towards next-generation, software-native media workflows and, when combined with our X Platform, gives our customers an ecosystem that is unparalleled in its robustness, unwavering performance and adaptability. Service providers can now transition to IP workflows with complete confidence when the moment is right for them.”