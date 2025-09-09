LiveU Unveils the LU900Q

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has unveiled the LU900Q, a new field unit that it said delivers a quantum leap in live transmission and production performance.

The LU900Q is the first unit to natively integrate LiveU IQ (LIQ), powered by AI-driven decision-making, advanced eSIM technology and seamless dynamic connection switching within an advanced 5G architecture, the company said.

LiveU also reported that the combination of breakthrough connectivity intelligence and unparalleled operational flexibility in the LU900Q will transform how broadcasters approach remote live news and sports productions.

Combined with LIQ, it includes 5G next-generation modems with a MIMO antenna array, delivering dramatically enhanced speed, stability, and throughput.

“Our goal is to give broadcasters and other storytellers the confidence to transmit from any location – whether a packed stadium or remote mountainside," said Samuel Wasserman, CEO and co-founder, LiveU. "The LU900Q is a game changer, not just a new product – it’s a smart, multi-tool powerhouse designed to support diverse production needs, from fast-paced breaking news to complex live productions, all while delivering a new level of business agility. Customers can scale their storytelling with unmatched resiliency, quality, and efficiency – equipped with a robust yet affordable field unit and the flexibility to add extra features, including on demand."

The unit comes in an ergonomic backpack with a super long battery that provides over seven hours of runtime. It is also engineered for any climate with a rugged, shock-absorbing frame and advanced cooling.

The LU900Q seamlessly integrates with SDI, HDMI, and IP production gear – from ENG cameras and PTZ systems to drones and beyond. This protocol agnostic approach allows crews to pull any combination of gear in their workflow to suit the needs at hand.

Another key development is the introduction of dual video return and dual intercom, bringing the benefits of the studio to reporters in the field, LiveU said. The unit also offers single or dual camera production workflows, transforming rigid broadcast setups into dynamic, adaptable production environments, and includes key new features, such as native analytics.

For high-end productions, it delivers 10-bit HDR 4:2:2 encoding with up to 32 audio channels, providing the uncompromising performance with accurate geolocation required for main sports feeds, moveable sports and critical backup applications, LiveU reported.

In terms of file-based workflows, LiveU said that the LU900Q accelerates faster file uploads directly to media asset management (MAM) systems, integrated with the LiveU Ingest automatic recording and story metadata logging solution. The unit also supports uploading full folders or full SD cards, as well as file by file.

In addition to new technologies, LiveU stressed that the LU900Q introduces a new paradigm in broadcast and sports economics by offering software-defined capabilities that can be adapted to production needs in real time.

All the advanced features of the LU900Q can be easily activated via a dynamic software license that can be activated on-demand or as a subscription, making it the most modular mobile encoder out there. Customers can start with a basic hardware configuration and add software modules to match capabilities to requirements, delivering unprecedented cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility, LiveU said.

This platform-like approach also means broadcasters can ramp their storytelling capabilities up or down based on immediate needs, eliminating the traditional barriers between different production workflows and budget constraints.

"We’re proud to unveil the latest evolution in our product portfolio – purpose-built to meet the fast-changing demands of modern live production. At LiveU, we introduce many hardware products, but this one is truly special,” said Gideon Gilboa, chief product officer, LiveU. “It’s built on an entirely new technology stack that’s designed to be future-proof, allowing us to continue enhancing this device with many more software releases over the next five years. But it’s not just about future readiness – this device reflects the voices of the tens of thousands of users we have in the field. We’ve worked hard to incorporate the most requested and mission-critical features from our incredible customer base, which includes some of the largest and most advanced broadcasters in the world.”