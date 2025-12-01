Survey: Younger Gen Z Consumers Spend 5.1 Hours a Day on Social Media

A new survey from S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan highlights how important social media is for younger consumers, with Gen Z spending 5.1 hours a day on social media in the first quarter, up from 4.5 hours in Q1, 2023.

The data also showed the ongoing generational divide in social media usage, with Gen Zers spending nearly twice as much time on social media as millennials, and three times that of Gen Xers and baby boomers or seniors.

While social media use rose among Gen Z adults between Q1 2023 and Q3 2025, it declined among all other age groups surveyed.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Other key findings include:

Facebook and Instagram were the top two U.S. social media platforms. With the exception of TikTok, most Americans surveyed tend to spend less than one hour per day on a specific social media platform. Americans on average currently use 2.6 social media platforms, a decline from 3.2 in early 2023.

Approximately three-quarters (73%) of Gen Z adults and more than half (52%) of millennials said they strongly or somewhat agree that they receive better TV and movie recommendations from social media than from online video services, compared to much smaller shares of older respondents.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of Gen Z adults reported that they strongly agree or somewhat agree with the statement “I have purchased items/merchandise directly from a social media platform (e.g. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok),” while approximately half (47%) of millennials had the same response, compared to 31% of Gen Xers and only 21% of baby boomers or seniors.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence)