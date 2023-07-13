Amagi, TCL Partner on New Streaming Offering

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that it has been selected by TCL to support new streaming options for TCL TV users in the U.S.

Using a variety of solutions from Amagi, the two companies said that TCL will be able to simplify and speed up the launch of new channels on its streaming platform.

As part of the improvements to its streaming platform, TCL is using Amagi CONNECT, the global end-to-end Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) marketplace; the Amagi THUNDERSTORM server-side dynamic ad insertion platform; and the Amagi ADS PLUS premium CTV advertising marketplace.

Channels can be delivered to the TCI platform via direct agreements already in place with content partners, with Amagi managing server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content delivery networks (CDNs), and actual delivery.

Alternatively, through Amagi CONNECT, TCL can request and launch multiple channels without needing a direct agreement with each content partner. Reducing the need for external legal and onboarding resources, Amagi CONNECT has lowered the cost and complexity of launching upward of 100 channels on the platform. Amagi ADS PLUS will represent the advertising inventory exclusively for all Amagi CONNECT channels delivered via the partnership, the company reported.

"With continued innovation and leadership, and Amagi as a trusted technology partner, TCL is launching a broader range of content channels with unprecedented speed and agility for its new high-performance smart TVs," said Haohong Wang, general manager, TCL Research America. "Key relationships with technology partners such as Amagi ensure that we're delivering world-class products and experiences. The company's cutting-edge solutions have streamlined our operations and enabled us to bring an extensive range of high-quality programming to viewers more efficiently than ever."

"We're proud to partner with TCL once again to support the brand's streaming capabilities reach its full potential," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi. "This is an important new partnership for Amagi, and we look forward to seeing it grow along with the launch and success of the improved TCL platform."

Amagi's other global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media, among others.