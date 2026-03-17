NAB Show: Cobalt Digital to Unveil Additions Its IPMX and ST 2110 Ecosystem

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Signal processing product provider Cobalt Digital has announced a 2026 NAB Show 2026 lineup that features numerous additions to its end-to-end IPMX and ST 2110 ecosystem, including new standalone processors, IPMX-native audio monitoring, multiviewers, gateways, and mini converters.

During the show, the company will be debuting COBALT blueCORE, a family of 1RU fully featured standalone signal processors, with more details to be announced closer the show.

In addition, the company will present the COBALT PACIFIC compression line with an ST 2110/IPMX output option for the COBALT PACIFIC ULL-DEC upgradeable software defined broadcast decoder.

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The enhancement allows decoded content to be available simultaneously over SDI and over ST 2110/IPMX. For ST 2110 operation, a built-in frame sync will emit a PTP-locked signal. Cobalt is also introducing a DVB-S/S2 factory-installed demodulator option that allows decoding and pass-through of satellite signals, on ASI and over IP.

Additionally, as FCC regulations require the remainder of C-Band spectrum to be auctioned, Cobalt has responded by adding support for hybrid Satellite-Internet operation to the COBALT PACIFIC compression line, compliant with VSR TR-06-4 Part 7. In this mode, satellite is used for bulk distribution, and the Internet is used to recover any lost packets, allowing the use of Ku and Ka bands for distribution.

Cobalt, a founding partner in the openGear initiative, will also be introducing fixed-function openGear cards designed as cost-effective entry points with license-based expansion for scalability as workflows evolve.

The new 9925-FSx Frame Sync openGear card is an entry level one path frame sync card that supports license upgrades up to four paths per card, and an audio processing license upgrade for AES, MADI, and DANTE 64 support.

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The new 9981-LUTx Color Processor openGear® card is an entry level color processing card that supports license upgrades up to four paths per card along with options including: SCALER, BBC LUT, COLOR, 4K, LOGO and ANC.

Cobalt will also be highlighting its portfolio of products that support end-to-end IPMX and ST 2110 workflows. The company described these as follows:

The COBALT ARIA AUD-MON is the only fully IPMX-compliant audio monitor on the market. Built for any environment migrating toward IP-based operations, AUD-MON features best-in-class sound monitoring and 16 SDI or 64 MADI metering from a compact rack-mount form-factor. Sound is produced by an efficient Class-D amplifier with DSP and specially selected speaker components. The easy-to-use and customizable touch display front panel is designed for simple and intuitive operation with eight individual volume controls for mixing. Control can also be achieved through a web interface.

Cobalt will also highlight the 9935-AUD4-DANTE, a quad-channel with up to 12G DANTE/AES/MADI/embed and de-embed functions with frame sync capabilities. The card features two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 64x64 configuration, and a full audio router mixer.

The COBALT UltraBlue MV-SW multiviewers are available as both a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads, or as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. COBALT® UltraBlue can receive compressed and baseband audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with very flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application, and now feature IPMX support for transitioning to either ST 2110 or IPMX workflows. The multiviewer also supports SDI inputs and outputs.

Multiple models in the COBALT SAPPHIRE mini converter family of IPMX-capable standalone mini-converters will also be featured. Available in a variety of configurations including single, dual, and quad channel, with some models capable of simultaneously transmitting and receiving, these SAPPHIRE units convert between IPMX compatible (and SMPTE ST 2110 compatible) signals and SDI/HDMI, with support for baseband video and JPEG-XS.

The COBALT® INDIGO gateway solutions provide a powerful on and off ramp between IP and SDI with support for IPMX as well as ST 2110. These versatile, high-performance solutions bridge the gap between traditional SDI workflows and modern IP-based infrastructures by simplifying interop, routing, and format translations while preserving image quality and latency performance—critical for transitioning to IP.