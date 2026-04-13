Avid Connects its News Platforms With Avid Content Core for 2026 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Mass.— Avid is launching new integrated newsroom capabilities for Avid for News at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18–22 in Las Vegas.

The company said it plans to demonstrate how Avid Content Core connects planning, production, and publishing across MediaCentral, Wolftech News, iNEWS, Avid NEXIS and Stream IO, enabling news organizations “to produce and deliver content within a single, coordinated workflow across multiple digital and linear platforms—without disrupting existing operations.”

With Avid for News now powered by Avid Content Core, Avid says the integration allows its News platform to now connect the full production lifecycle – linking newsroom systems, creative tools, and media infrastructure into a unified, story-centric environment. This approach enables news teams to develop and deliver stories in parallel across real-time digital platforms and scheduled broadcasts.

“Avid Content Core is an intelligent layer that sits across the entire newsroom production lifecycle, linking stories, workflows, and teams – helping organizations get more value from their media assets, while ensuring continuity as they transform their operations,” said Wellford Dillard, Chief Executive Officer at Avid. “With Content Core now available commercially, Avid has delivered a unified foundation that makes news and media organizations faster, more efficient, and better aligned.”

Avid for News provides real-time visibility into content, context, and progress as news stories develop. Unlike point solutions that operate in isolation, Avid integrates stories, teams, and workflows within Avid Content Core’s shared platform. Built with an API‑first approach, Avid Content Core provides an open platform that integrates with existing newsroom systems and third‑party technologies, allowing organizations to evolve workflows while still leveraging current infrastructure.

By linking editorial systems with professional media creation and storage, Avid for News enables:

Coordinated planning, scripting, editing, and publishing within a single environment

Visibility into content and story development throughout the production lifecycle

Faster creation of platform-specific versions for broadcast, digital, and social

Reduced duplication and fewer manual handoffs between teams

Streamlined review and approval workflows within a unified workspace

Advanced browser-based editing and multi-platform publishing for fast content creation and versioning across broadcast, web, and social formats

“At NAB Show 2026, we’re showing how news teams can move from siloed workflows to a unified, story-centric approach – without adding complexity,” said Arne Berven, SVP of Broadcast Strategy at Avid and CEO of Wolftech. “The future of news is not digital-first or linear-first – it’s both. With Avid for News, teams can now work from the same core story, collaborate in real time, and deliver platform-specific versions in parallel.”

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Accelerating Production with AI-Powered Content Intelligence

Avid will also demonstrate how AI-enabled content intelligence within Avid Content Core enhances how teams discover, manage, and develop content—leveraging Avid’s deep understanding of media assets and workflows.

Key content intelligence capabilities include:

Faster content discovery with AI-powered semantic search across newsroom systems, creative tools, and media storage

Deeper content context by connecting scripts, media, versions, and outputs across the production lifecycle

Improved access to related content to surface assets, versions, and previously produced materials across systems

Reduced manual effort through AI-assisted workflows that automate repetitive tasks while keeping teams in control

Connecting Cloud and On-Prem Production Without Disruption

Designed to operate in hybrid environments, Avid for News enables teams to work seamlessly across on-premises or cloud-based systems—without requiring costly migrations or workflow changes.

At the show, Avid is demonstrating how organizations can extend their current environments with cloud-enabled capabilities, including integrations with the Avid NEXIS storage solution and Avid Stream IO—the recently updated video ingest and playout solution. These integrations enable more flexible, distributed production while maintaining the performance, reliability, and control required for professional news operations.

Stream IO also now includes content sub-clipping and trimming, giving operators more control and accelerating fast-turnaround workflows.

Previewing Newsroom Tech Advances

Visitors to the Avid booth (N2226) will see previews of key Avid for News technology innovations, including:

Advanced web-based editing with Avid Content Core (powered by CuttingRoom)

Newsroom and rundown workflows integrating Wolftech News and iNEWS for efficient story-centric collaboration

A next-generation, web-based Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) with Rundown powered by Wolftech

Avid also announced earlier this month that it will demonstrate Avid Content Core running on AWS, providing a “cloud native” foundation for connected media workflows built on AWS for news organizations, broadcasters, studios, and streaming services. At the same time, Avid said it is “renewing its focus” on Avid NEXIS and Avid Media Composer on AWS.