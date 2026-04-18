AEQ to Showcase Forum IP Plus and Systel Max at 2026 NAB Show

AEQ has announced it will be showcasing its latest technologies for professional audio production and broadcasting, including Forum IP Plus, its new AoIP digital console for radio and television, and Systel Max, an advanced call management and multiconferencing system for broadcast and corporate environments, at the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22 at its booth C3106

The company said that the Forum IP Plus and Systel Max both illustrate the company’s focus on flexible, scalable solutions designed for today’s workflows, where IP connectivity, system integration, and operational efficiency are key.

Forum IP Plus is AEQ’s new AoIP digital console, designed for radio and broadcast production environments that require maximum flexibility and seamless integration into modern IP infrastructures.

As part of the company’s Forum series, it combines ease of use with extensive configuration capabilities that are capable of adapting to all types of scenarios, from compact studios to complex installations.

It features 32 mix and processing buses and 10 N-1 buses, along with multichannel connectivity via AoIP or MADI. Optional features include telephone hybrids, a virtual control surface, and a touchscreen for control and monitoring. Its modular 3RU FR_CORE engine allows configuration of up to 24 motorized faders in groups of four and management of up to 180 channels.

In addition, AEQ will present Systel Max, its next-generation call-in and multiconferencing system, developed for radio, television, and professional environments that require efficient, high-quality communications.

Based on VoIP technology and the SIP protocol, Systel Max enables the integration of broadcast communications with existing IP PBXs, corporate telephony systems, and IP service providers.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This helps reduce operating costs and eliminate the need for traditional dedicated lines, AEQ said. The system is highly scalable, with the capacity to manage up to 128 lines distributed across multiple studios.

Its architecture, which is based on a non-blocking digital matrix and Dante / AES67 connectivity, means Systel Max ensures that multiple calls can be on air simultaneously without compromising audio quality, AEQ said.

It also offers various control options through software applications and touchscreen terminals, adapting to the workflows of producers, engineers, and presenters in both radio and television.

2026 NAB Show attendees will be able to see demos of Forum IP Plus and Systel Max firsthand, along with other AEQ solutions, at stand C3106.