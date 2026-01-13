NBC Sports to Deploy viztrick AiDi for Live Sports Production

CYPRESS, Calif.—Nippon TV and FOR-A America have announced that NBC Sports is deploying viztrick AiDi, an on-device AI solution developed by Nippon TV. NBC Sports will use the real-time AI solution during coverage of several live events, starting in 2026.

It is the first deployment of the solution.

AiDi delivers real-time player tracking, face tagging, object recognition, 2.5D telestration, auto-score graphics, and motion data analytics—without internet connectivity. Automatic 9:16 cropping with auto-tracking using highly intuitive operation enables incremental streaming business for mobile phones. FOR-A is responsible for the sales and delivery of viztrick AiDi.

“We were looking for the right tool for streaming live sports that would automatically crop athletes to a 9:16 aspect ratio with auto tracking,” explained Tim Canary, senior vice president of engineering, NBC Sports. “AiDi is that tool. AiDi uniquely provides real-time processing with minimal delay, which is key for live sports content.

“AiDi was designed and developed by broadcasters, so it solves the specific challenges we face every day,” he added. “It easily switches between AI mode and manual mode. This is particularly useful when the scene switches from a tight to a wide shot. If AI can’t grab the right athlete instantly during a camera switch, you can easily re-track them manually with AiDi. You never lose the athlete you’re tracking, which is a very important detail for our live coverage. Nippon TV and FOR-A collaborated with us, understood our needs, and quickly implemented them with AiDi.”

The deployment of viztrick AiDi creates the opportunity to provide additional revenue with minimal cost of ownership and helps NBC Sports develop a new business model by offering viewers dynamic 9x16 content for cell phones, reports FOR-A America President and COO Satoshi Kanemura.

“Broadcasters reap the rewards of additional viewers from unique streaming content that’s not only just as exciting as the broadcast version but also enhances the viewing experiences,” Kanemura said. “AI technology assists in increasing creativity with minimal investment and manpower.”

Unlike cloud-based alternatives, the system’s on-device, real-time processing ensures consistent performance with low latency, regardless of internet connectivity. This makes it ideal for outside broadcast environments and remote production scenarios. “viztrick AiDi represents a fundamental shift in how AI can enhance sports broadcasting,” added Kanemura. “By operating entirely on-device without internet dependency, it provides broadcast-grade reliability while delivering intelligent automation that empowers creative teams to focus on storytelling and less time on routine tasks.”

Nippon TV and FOR-A customized certain features of AiDi based on feedback from a wide range of customers, including NBC Sports. “AiDi was designed by broadcasters who know the specific challenges involved in live sports,” explained Canary. “When we provided input into the design, Nippon TV and FOR-A were open and collaborative. It was a partnership resulting in a sports-production-centric workflow with an intuitive GUI that’s extremely easy and practical to use.”

The system’s player tracking capabilities allow operators to draw directly on screen while automatically following moving players or objects. The system’s facial recognition technology enables the display of player profiles without interrupting live game coverage. Even more impressive, viztrick AiDi can recognize scoreboard data automatically. This makes it a faster and more accurate way to input scores when compared to manual operation.

Notable features of the viztrick AiDi include:

2.5D telestration that anchors to the field

Player tracking and motion data

Face tagging and profile generation

Auto score graphics

Auto cropping and tracking

Takayuki Shinoda, lead developer of viztrick Aidi, Global Strategy Headquarters, Nippon TV said “We are honored that our technology has been selected by NBC Sports, a global leader in sports broadcasting. It is deeply gratifying that Nippon TV’s creative power, honed at the forefront of broadcasting, has gained recognition beyond borders—this is extremely encouraging for us. This selection is not the ultimate goal, but the first step in our journey toward the global market. We will continue to pursue ‘AI that is truly useful on location,’ delivering new value to video production sites worldwide.”

“Broadcasting is evolving fast, and FOR-A’s theme of ‘Connecting the Present, Building the Future’ means giving our partners the confidence to embrace that evolution,” concluded Kanemura. “viztrick AiDi is proof that we’re leading the way.”