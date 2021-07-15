WideOrbit Releases WO Network 2021

SAN FRANCISCO—The broadcast TV inventory and revenue workflow management provider WideOrbit has released WO Network 2021, a new version of the company's flagship network ad sales and commercial operations platform that is widely used by national cable and TV broadcast networks.

The 2021 release includes new features and enhancements to help networks generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency as well as the introduction of the Electronic Material Instructions module.

The Electronic Instructions module marks a significant milestone in the industry by being the first automated solution to address the long-standing need to simplify and streamline the traditionally cumbersome material instructions process, WideOrbit said.

A licensed module for WO Network, Electronic Material Instructions integrates with several leading material instructions providers, including ITN Networks, ECN, and PremiumMedia360, with other integrations coming soon, including Warren Lamb. These integrations help networks save time and money by simplifying the exchange of new and revised material instructions between buyers and sellers.

The WO Network 2021 release also introduces new functionality for Sales teams, including the Master Deals Wizard, a centralized location to view and manage all deals sold under a single proposal. The ADU Prediction Tool, now widely available with WO Network 2021, helps networks increase revenue and reduce liability by minimizing both over- and under-delivery, using predictive analytics to identify the number of Audience Deficiency Units (ADUs) needed to deliver on a deal.

"With our 2021 release of WO Network, WideOrbit is excited to continue our tradition of ongoing innovation and investment in improving our core products," says Arden Adair, WideOrbit' senior director of product management for WO Network. "Both the Electronic Material Instructions module and the ADU Prediction Tool are game changers for our broadcast and cable network customers, promising long-term, positive impact on revenue growth, cost savings, and improved efficiency."

WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $38 billion in advertising transactions annually and is used by such companies as A+E Networks, Disney|ABC, AMC Networks, Hallmark Channel, ViacomCBS, The Weather Channel, and Univision.