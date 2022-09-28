New Sony FX 30 4K Super 35 Camera Makes Professional Cinematic Look More Affordable

LOS ANGELES—Sony today announced the newest addition to its Cinema Line: the FX30 (model ILME-FX30), a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes, and user-imported LUTs (Look Up Tables) at a price point targeting aspiring filmmakers.

In addition to introducing the new FX30, Sony announced two new CFexpress Type A Memory Cards—CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T. Both are large capacity cards that support high-speed performance with a maximum writing speed.

"The new FX30 is a great fit for a wide range of filmmakers," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "As part of our Cinema Line, it is an attractive addition for seamless integration into large productions. Additionally, by incorporating many professional features found in our flagship cinema cameras, it is a perfect camera for up-and-coming filmmakers that are working with tight budgets."

The FX30 offers next-generation filmmakers cinematic expression with the latest imaging systems, according to Sony. It features a new back-illuminated 20.1 megapixels APS-C Exmor R CMOS sensor (Super 35 format) with a dual base ISO (800/2500) to deliver high sensitivity, low noise, and 14+ stops of latitude.

The FX30 supports a variety of video recording codecs. It can shoot in high frame rates, including 4K at 120fps and full HD at 240fps. The FX30 also features the ability to shoot 4K Super 35 (16:9) by oversampling from 6K at up to 60fps. Both 16:9 recording modes can shoot at 10-bit 4:2:2 while the HDMI Type-A port outputs 4K, 16-bit RAW for an external recorder.

Like the rest of the Cinema Line, the FX30 features Log shooting modes by enabling Cine El, Cine El Quick, and Flexible ISO modes for recording with the S-Log3 gamma curve, which allows more flexibility when color grading. All three modes allow video shooting while monitoring with an appropriate LUT to preview the final image. In addition, the FX30 includes a selection of built-in cinematic looks, such as Sony's S-Cinetone, and can shoot single stills. The camera offers advanced image processing capabilities with the BIONZ XR processing engine for natural gradations and realistic color reproduction.

The FX30 features Sony’s fast and reliable still and video autofocus, with settings including:

Real-time Eye AF (human, animal or bird)

Real-time Tracking

Detailed AF settings

AF Assist

Creatives also have more control when using the Focus Map, which makes it easy to visualize depth of field, and Breathing Compensation to offer a stable angle of view when focusing. The camera includes effective stabilization for run and gun shoots using Active Mode thanks to the optical in-body 5-axis image stabilization. The FX30 also includes time code sync.

The FX30 incorporates other features that retain the spirit of the Cinema Line, including:

New customizable list-style main menu screen for quick access to frequently used items

New standby movie screen that provides an unobstructed view of the subject

Buttons and dials dedicated to movie shooting

The FX30 also includes added functionality to assist with the creative workflow, such as post-production editing using embedded LUT, and EI metadata. This metadata is available using the latest version of Sony’s Catalyst Prepare or Catalyst Browse applications. A new "Catalyst Prepare Plugin" for Adobe Premiere Pro was released in August.

The compact and lightweight FX30 has a flat-top design with threaded accessory attachment points, making it easy to use for shooting handheld, capturing low-angle shots, mounting on a gimbal, or adding accessories.

The FX30 also features an XLR handle unit, which can be used to capture low-angle shots and also allows filmmakers to capture crystal clear audio through various audio inputs, including two XLR audio inputs and a 3.5 mm stereo mini jack for 4-channel recording. External microphones can be connected directly to the camera via the Multi Interface Shoe or microphone jack. The FX30 also features an internal stereo microphone for audio recording.

The FX30 are equipped with two memory card slots that are compatible with both CFexpress Type A cards and SDXC/SDHC cards, bringing wide range of shooting experiences to filmmakers. The FX30 is also compatible with the newly announced large capacity CFexpress Type A memory cards.

The FX30 pairs advanced performance with outstanding reliability. It features an innovative heat dissipation structure for uninterrupted 4K/60p recording, reliable power for extended recording, and a durable magnesium alloy chassis. A comprehensive selection of E-mount lenses, high-performance microphones, and other essential components offers extraordinarily flexible systems for a broad range of creative needs.

The FX30 comes with an option to purchase with or without the XLR handle. The new FX30 (supplied with the XLR handle) will be available in late October for approximately $2,200 USD and $2,900 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

The new FX30B, (supplied without the XLR handle) will also be available in late October for approximately $1,800 USD and $ 2,400 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

For detailed product information, visit:

A product video on the new FX30 can be viewed HERE .

A product launch video focused on the FX30 can be viewed HERE and the behind the scenes can be viewed HERE .

The FX30 will also be compatible with the new version of Camera Remote SDK (Version 1.06), a development kit for software that enables remote operation and configuration changes.

CFexpress Type A Memory Cards: CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T

The compact and high-performance CFexpress Type A memory card CEA-G320T will be available in October for approximately $650 USD and $850 CAD (CEA-G320T), while the CFexpress Type A memory card CEA-G640T will be available in December for approximately $1,250 USD and $1,630 CAD. In addition to the existing 80GB and 160GB cards, large capacity 320GB and 640GB cards will be added to the series.

(Image credit: Sony)

These large capacity cards support high-speed performance with a maximum writing speed of up to 700MB/s and Video Performance Guarantee "VPG400", which offers sustained writing speeds of up to 400MB/s, and enables 4K 120p high bit rate video shooting.

The new large capacity cards have achieved TOUGH specification, which means they have been certified to be waterproof, dustproof, and robust enough to support stable long-term shooting in various environments.