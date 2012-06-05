Matrox announces Thunderbolt docking station

Matrox has introduced its Matrox DS1, a Thunderbolt docking station that brings all the productivity benefits of a desktop computer to MacBook and Ultrabook users.

From a single Thunderbolt connection, users can add multiple peripherals including a large DVI or HDMI display, a full-size keyboard, and a mouse. A gigabit Ethernet port provides connectivity to a wired corporate network, enabling data transfers 18x faster than Wi-Fi. One SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, a microphone input, and a speaker/headphone output are also provided. With its solid aluminum construction, yet sleek design, Matrox DS1 is ideal for office, dorm, or home use.

Matrox DS1 will be available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers beginning in September.