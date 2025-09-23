Nexstar's ABC Affiliates To Preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Nexstar joins Sinclair in saying it won’t air the program on their ABC affiliates when it resumes on ABC on Sept. 23
IRVING, Texas—Although ABC has announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to its late night schedule on Tuesday Sept. 23, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has issued a statement saying that the company’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will continue to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
The decision means that a significant number of ABC affiliates will not be airing the program.
Nexstar operates 32 ABC affiliates. Last night Sinclair announced that its ABC affiliates will also preempt the show. Sinclair’s website lists 39 stations that are ABC affiliates.
“We made a decision last week to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s “ill-timed and insensitive” comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” the station group said in a statement. “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve. In the meantime, we note that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets."
Last week both Nexstar and Sinclair announced their ABC affiliates would not air the program, prompting ABC to suspend it "indefinitely."
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.