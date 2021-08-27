SDVI: Use of Cloud-Based Media Supply Chains Skyrockets

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—In a notable illustration of the importance of cloud-based technologies for the media industry, SDVI has announced that usage metrics for the first half of 2021 from its Rally cloud-native media supply chain platform have already surpassed equivalent metrics recorded for all of 2020.

The dramatic uptick in hours of content managed and processed by Rally signals an accelerated shift among media businesses toward cloud-based media supply chain infrastructure to drive efficiencies and increase business agility, said SDVI, a supplier of cloud-based media supply chain technologies.

For the first half of 2021, a total of 15.75 million hours of content passed through the Rally platform, more than the total for all of 2020 (15.5 million hours).

Of that total, 11.2 million hours of content went through Rally's media analysis engine with another 4.6 million hours of content processed (transcode, QC, audio leveling, ML, etc.) through Rally media supply chains.

Compared to 125 million jobs completed last year, more than 135 million media processing jobs have been completed on the Rally platform through the first six months of 2021, SDVI also reported.

Customers of Rally include Comcast, Discovery, Sky, ViacomCBS, and WarnerMedia.

"This is yet another data point confirming the high levels of current cloud usage — and its accelerating adoption — within the global media industry," commented Josh Stinehour, principal analyst with Devoncroft Partners. "Further, SDVI's ability to measure these metrics is a taste of the business data exposed in cloud-based systems. We are entering a new era where technology can demonstrate a value-add to media executives only previously guessed at."

To support both increased usage and new use cases, SDVI added nine new applications to the SDVI Application Services Market during the first half of 2021, bringing the total number of applications available on a consumption basis to 45.

"The only way to meet new demands and respond to new opportunities quickly in an environment of high consumer expectations is with a virtualized media supply chain that can flex and adapt as needed, from start to finish," said Lawrence Kaplan, president and CEO of SDVI. "As the numbers show, Rally gives users the agility they need to compete, thrive, and win as Further information about SDVI and the company's Rally platform is available at www.sdvi.com.