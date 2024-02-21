SDVI To Spotlight Rally Media Supply Chain Platform Advancements At 2024 NAB Show

SDVI will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform enables media companies to optimize media operation productivity at the 2024 NAB Show.

Designed to support every step of their supply chains from content receipt to delivery, Rally helps media organizations achieve business agility, accelerate operational efficiency and gain new intelligence about their media operations, the company said.

Whether organizations are moving broadcast playout to the cloud, spinning up new FAST channels, satisfying the needs of a digital D2C service, fulfilling new licensing deals or simply consolidating disparate operations into a cohesive core, SDVI enables them to meet the challenges of a dynamic and changing business, it said.

SDVI will highlight its recently introduced Rally Access Workstation, a new way to use Adobe Premiere Pro in the cloud as part of a fully managed end-to-end, cloud-based media supply chain.

The new workstation enables anywhere, anytime access to hosted edit workstations and content in the cloud. It can dynamically manage associated infrastructure deployment, allowing media organizations to scale their edit capacity within an automated media supply chain. SDVI will show how manual edits can be made within the context of an automated media supply chain without user tools and the content leaving the cloud, it said.

The company also will demonstrate the media applications available via the Rally platform, including multiple tools for media transformation, audio manipulation, captions and subtitling, AI-based metadata augmentation, QC and file validation and integration with localization service providers. More than 60 applications are available through Rally, and SDVI adds more every month. The Rally Application Services ecosystem gives users a large array of tools to use in their supply chains without the expense of software or user licensing, it said.

SDVI will showcase many of the almost 150 new features released since the last NAB Show for its Rally media supply chain platform. Among them are media asset metadata capabilities, such as asset hierarchies with support for MovieLabs 2030 Vision and its Ontology for Media Creation; a new version of Rally Access for metadata-guided QC and edit work, job scheduling enhancements to manage concurrency and pacing and user interface enhancements, the company said.

See SDVI at NAB Show Booth W2313.