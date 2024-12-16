Scripps Hires Former A+E Executive To Steer Programming Strategy

CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps has hired veteran cable programmer Adam Harman to lead its programming strategy as senior vice president of programming, effective Dec. 16.

Harman, who has more than 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment landscape, will oversee the programming and content acquisition strategy for Scripps’ portfolio of news and entertainment networks, which include Ion, Court TV, Bounce, Laff, Grit and Scripps News.

“As Scripps continues to evolve its content strategy to connect with audiences and advertisers on every platform, Adam is an ideal leader to steer our programming team,” said Keisha Taylor Starr, Scripps’ chief marketing officer and general manager, Scripps Networks. “Adam has the ability to seek out the bold and impactful content consumers crave, and his industry relationships will help Scripps continue delivering it to our audiences wherever they tune in.”

Harman most recently served as vice president of strategy and acquisitions at A+E Networks, where he spent 11 years shaping the company’s programming and content acquisition strategy through original content development, cross-platform strategy, content investment and deal negotiation. Prior to A+E, Harman led program planning and acquisitions at NBCUniversal’s Style after starting his career at Hallmark Channel.

“The Scripps brand has built tremendous equity through its rich history of innovation and its ability to connect with consumers in a trusted and meaningful way,” Harman said. “Their dedication to a wide range of compelling programming for both audiences and advertisers is something I’m excited to build upon as we work to engage the next generation of media consumers. I’m thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for delivering a top-tier viewer experience while also creating exceptional value and new opportunities for advertisers.”

Harman, who is based in Los Angeles, received a bachelor’s degree in screenwriting and television production from California State University, Northridge. He is also earning his master’s degree in strategic management and executive leadership from Penn State’s Smeal College of Business.