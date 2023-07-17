Scripps Launches New FAST Channels for Court TV and Laff Brands

The E.W. Scripps Company has launched two new free ad-supported streaming channels, Court TV: Legendary Trials and Laff More. The launches is part of a larger push by the company to expand streaming operations and they increase the number of Scripp’s free, ad-supported streaming channels to nine.

“People have flocked to our website to watch Court TV’s trial archive, and when we’ve posted clips on other digital platforms, including YouTube, they’ve watched in record numbers. In just the past year alone, Court TV more than doubled its hours of viewing on digital/streaming,” said head of Court TV Ethan Nelson. “We anticipate that Court TV: Legendary Trials will be added to the must-watch lists of the enormous number of true crime fans.”

Court TV: Legendary Trials features high-profile cases from the past 30 years, curated from the massive Court TV archives. Presented in four-hour chapters, Court TV: Legendary Trials streams four iconic trials from morning to midnight Monday through Friday, with weekends devoted to viewing marathons of the trials.

Laff More features comedy around the clock, with a hall of fame lineup of sitcoms. The channel is an extension of Laff, the first over-the-air broadcast television network devoted to contemporary comedy sitcoms and movies geared toward adults 18-49.

Court TV: Legendary Trials is available on Fubo TV, Amazon Freevee, Xumo Play and Plex. Laff More can be seen on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Xumo Play and Plex. Additional platforms and on-demand options will be announced, the company reported.