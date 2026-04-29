Clear-Com Promotes Brian Grahn, Ben Turnwell to Expanded Roles

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has named Brian Grahn as market outreach manager, Americas, and Ben Turnwell as business development manager, EMEA live, expanding their roles to work more closely with customers, consultants and partners in those regions.

Grahn, who joined the intercom and communications system provider in 2022, now leads consultant-focused outreach and technical engagement across such markets as themed entertainment and cruise lines, the company said. Formerly regional sales manager, Southwest U.S., Grahn will work across sales, marketing and product management and engineering teams to support system design conversations, refine messaging and help translate real-world workflows into future product direction, Clear-Com said.

“I am very much looking forward to building deeper connections with consultants, shaping how we tell our story in the market, and helping deliver communication solutions for some truly complex and creative environments,” Grahn said.

Added Kris Koch, Clear-Com’s director of sales, North America: “Brian has a unique ability to connect the technical and human sides of what we do. He understands how systems are used in the field, but also how to communicate that value clearly. That’s critical as we continue to engage more closely with consultants and end users.”

The U.K.-based Turnwell will lead business development across the live production sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), working with production companies, venues, promoters and other stakeholders to identify new opportunities and support sustainable business development across the region, Clear-Com said. He brings to the company more than a decade of experience in live sound, system design and technical sales, it said, with a background in touring, theater and large-scale live productions.

“Ben brings a practical understanding of how our customers operate in high-pressure, real-world environments,” Chris Willis, vice president of worldwide sales at Clear-Com, said. “He’s focused on building trust and long-term partnerships, which is exactly how this industry works and how Clear-Com continues to grow globally.”

Turnwell will also work closely with Clear-Com’s internal teams to ensure alignment on commercial strategy, product capabilities and customer expectations across the market, the company said.