ARRI Introduces Omnibar LED Linear Fixture

MUNICH, Germany—ARRI has unveiled Omnibar, a compact, battery-powered, multicolor LED linear lighting fixture built for motion pictures, live entertainment and content creation.

Omnibar combines full-spectrum output, modular scalability and durable IP65 weather protection for reliable indoor and outdoor use, whether on set, on stage or in a small studio, ARRI said.

Omnibar is available as the two-foot Omnibar 2 and four-foot Omnibar 4, each with a black or blue-and-silver housing. Its modular design supports a wide range of users and applications—from an online content creator using the single bar in ARRI’s Creator Set, to a high-end gaffer using dozens of units on a feature film.

Daisy-chaining bars is easy, ARRI said, as the Omnibase hub provides a single power and data source, reducing setup time and simplifying cable needs. Up to 12 feet of Omnibar 4 and Omnibar 2 fixtures can be connected in a single daisy chain, with a total of up to 24 feet of bars supported across two or more daisy chains.

Omnibar delivers high-quality, full-spectrum daylight output (5600K) with a CRI of 98 and TLCI of 98, matching well with other ARRI LED fixtures. It can also provide dynamic in-camera effects and eye-catching design elements, ARRI said, rendered smoothly and in high resolution by 32 pixel zones in the Omnibar 4 and 16 in the Omnibar 2.

Magnetically fixed, easily interchangeable optics let users tailor Omnibar to the job. Options include a round diffuser for soft, tube-like ambient light; a flat diffuser for controlled, bar-like output suited to in-camera effects and live events; and an intensifier to boost brightness and focus for high-output applications. Omnibar can also be used open-faced for maximum brightness when bouncing light, integrating into set design or using a softbox.

Rigging the Omnibar is simple, ARRI said, with flexible mounting options saving time in all production environments. Built-in magnets enable instant attachment to metal surfaces in any orientation, and integrated connection points make it easy to strap the Omnibar to rails, bars or other anchor points using safety cables or zip ties. The Omnigrip accessory allows bars to be seamlessly connected end-to-end for continuous illumination.

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Omnibars also can be combined with the Omnipin to facilitate rapid setup with traditional rigging solutions, such as lighting stands. Omniclip mounting brackets can be affixed to almost any surface at three different angles.

With its IP65 weatherproof rating and built-in battery, providing a minimum runtime of two hours at full brightness, Omnibar can be used untethered in outdoor conditions. It can be controlled via the onboard interface, a Bluetooth app, wired DMX or wirelessly via the integrated TimoTwo CRMX chip, making it suitable for permanent installs as well as location-based projects, ARRI said.

The ARRI Omnibar is available now and ready to ship as single sets or as multiunit transport sets that include essential accessories and tools, as well as a streamlined Creator Set with core accessories for individual creators and small crews.

More information is available on the company’s website.