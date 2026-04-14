LTN Appoints Mark Romano, Edward Cox to Leadership Positions

COLUMBIA, MD—LTN has announced the appointments of Mark Romano as Vice President, Multichannel Platforms, and Edward (Ed) Cox as Vice President, Sales & Business Development to support strategic communications and industry engagement.

Romano will lead initiatives focused on expanding multichannel platform capabilities and supporting MVPDs transitioning to IP. He brings extensive experience working with MVPDs with over two decades in technology and network affiliate relations with executive roles with SES and Outdoor Channel.

Cox will help media companies navigate a smooth transition from satellite. He brings over 20 year’s experience in media distribution, most recently as VP of SES, leading its Media business in the US.

Romano and Cox will join LTN executives and industry leaders at NAB Show 2026 for exclusive, in-depth discussions on real-world satellite-to-IP migration. LTN will be in booth W2100 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.

“As the industry accelerates toward IP-based distribution, our focus is building on LTN’s leading position as the go-to IP network for cable headends,” said Romano. “LTN’s network and platform are built for scale and its multi-tenant gateways offer an easy transition for up to the full channel lineups for MVPDs.”

“LTN’s network and platform are built to deliver the reliability, flexibility, and operational efficiency broadcasters need as they transition mission-critical workflows from satellite to IP,” said Cox.

“This is a critical time of change in our industry and Mark and Ed are just the kind of experts our customers need to make a smooth transition onto LTN’s trusted IP video network," said Bryan McGuirk, CRO of LTN.