SMPTE Announces Steve LLamb as ISO/TC 36 Cinematography Chair

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced that Steve LLamb, vice president of technology standards and solutions for cinema worldwide at Deluxe, will chair the ISO/TC 36 Cinematography. He will be taking over the role from previous chair, Andy Maltz.

"It was an honor to collaborate with ISO/TC 36 members to maintain and advance the international technical standards that underpin the cinema industry,” said Maltz. “As an experienced ISO/TC 36 working group chair, Steve LLamb's background and commitment to standards positions him for success in his new role."

ISO/TC 36 works to ensure interoperability across the worldwide motion picture industry. A due process organization with a membership of 175 countries, ISO develops international standards in a broad range of topics. ISO/TC 36 has published 114 international standards and has 12 more under development. Current work includes standardization of cinema LED display technical parameters and streamlining digital cinema standards revisions.

“As Andy transitions from the role of Chair, I would like to take a moment to thank him for his leadership and dedication to ISO/TC 36 over the past several years,” said LLamb. “I am honored to step into the role of Chair and to serve alongside such a committed and knowledgeable group of experts. ISO/TC 36 occupies a unique and important place in the standards ecosystem, providing long-term stability and international alignment for cinematography standards that must endure across technologies, workflows, and generations.”

"Since 1952, SMPTE has served as the secretariat for ISO/TC 36 ‘Cinematography,’ with a commitment to ensuring the seamless operation of the TC,” said SMPTE standards director Thomas Bause Mason. “As Andy Maltz completes his tenure as TC chair after a productive seven-year term, and Steve LLamb takes over the role, we are confident that this transition will uphold our tradition of consistency and stability."

Further information on SMPTE Standards is online at Standards Overview | Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers . Further information about SMPTE is online at smpte.org .