Spectrum TV App to Launch on Amazon Fire TV Devices

STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter’s operating brand Spectrum and Amazon have announced the Spectrum TV App will launch on Amazon Fire TV devices starting on April 15. The deal will allow subscribers to Spectrum to stream their full pay TV lineup on Fire TV devices.

“The Spectrum TV App is designed to fit seamlessly into how customers stream TV today,” said Elena Ritchie, senior vice president, video at Spectrum. "Making it available on Amazon Fire TV devices will give our customers even more flexibility to access their Spectrum TV service on the streaming platforms they use every day.”

The Spectrum TV App is available to Spectrum TV customers at no additional cost. Access on Fire TV devices will let customers:

Stream Spectrum TV with the ability to pause live TV.

Use the new Multiview feature for select sports games.

Access Cloud DVR recordings.

View On Demand entertainment.

“Our mission at Fire TV is to get customers to the content they want fast, and we’re super excited to add Spectrum TV to the Fire TV experience,” said Aidan Marcuss, vice president Amazon Fire TV. “Spectrum customers will now soon be able to access the Spectrum TV App on a wide range of smart, powerful, and fast Fire TV devices, from Fire TV Sticks to Fire TV-powered Smart TVs from leading TV brands."

Once launched, Spectrum Video customers can install the Spectrum TV App on their Fire TV device and seamlessly log in to the app without credentials while inside their home. The Spectrum TV App will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices running Fire OS 6+ or Vega OS, including the Fire TV 4K Select, Fire TV 4K Max, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Hisense U6, TCL QM64L Series, and Panasonic Z95B.

In addition to Amazon Fire TV devices, the Spectrum TV App is available on Xumo Stream Box, as well as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, LG smart TVs, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, VIZIO smart TVs, Xbox and Xumo TV.