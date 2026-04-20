AccuWeather Taps Amagi Managed Services to Upgrade Broadcasting Operations

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced that AccuWeather has successfully completed a major upgrade of its broadcast ecosystem. As part of the upgrade, AccuWeather moved from traditional broadcast infrastructure to a cloud-based, internet-driven system that manages both linear TV and streaming in one place. This eliminates separate workflows, making distribution more efficient, flexible, and easier to scale across platforms.

The transformation, anchored at Amagi’s state-of-the-art Master Control Room (MCR) in Princeton, N.J. brings both the technology stack and managed operations under a single provider. This enables AccuWeather to achieve a high level of agility and rapid customization of its channel.

“Managed Services is at the heart of this engagement,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and president – global business, Amagi. “Our role is not just to provide cloud playout technology, but to actively operate, monitor, and optimize mission-critical broadcast environments with a unified approach. As the entire solution is based on Amagi’s tech stack and managed services, customizations are seamless and faster. With our Princeton MCR overseeing Linear and FAST channels, AccuWeather gains both cloud-native agility and broadcast-grade operational assurance—a combination that is critical, but rare in the market.”

The expanded engagement builds on a successful initiative launched in 2021, when AccuWeather introduced its FAST channels. Amagi described the advantages of its Managed Services model for AccuWeather: