Nielsen Introduces ‘Predictive Sales Lift’ Tool

NEW YORK—Nielsen has introduced Predictive Sales Lift, a new feature that helps marketers and agencies gain better insights into media campaign outcomes.

Nielsen said it is introducing this new capability to address marketers’ needs for a holistic view of campaign outcomes in a fragmented media landscape.

Available for current Nielsen One Ads customers, the new offering predicts sales lift and incremental revenue for a given Nielsen One Ads campaign. It utilizes key campaign measurement performance indicators (such as reach, impression count, distribution of impressions across platforms) and brand characteristics (such as category, brand size and the purchase frequency the campaign is targeting) to deliver these predictions.

Predictive Sales Lift utilizes sales lift results from hundreds of historical Nielsen One Ads campaigns as the basis for its analysis and predictions, Nielsen explained. This new feature will be live for general availability in May.

“Predictive Sales Lift is a major outcomes differentiator because it gives our clients a full-funnel view of campaign performance, underpinned by our Nielsen One measurement foundation, expertise and insights,” said Nichole Henderson, senior vice president of Global Measurement & Outcomes Product, Nielsen. “The industry is headed towards an outcomes-driven future and this is the latest proof point of how we continue to deliver for our clients and the industry on this front.”

Predictive Sales Lift can be applied to media types spanning digital and CTV.

Industry verticals that may find this solution to be especially useful include retail, financial services, technology, telecommunications, travel and tourism, media and entertainment and healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Nielsen said.

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This solution is presently available only in the U.S.